Friendship Awards 250 Gas Cards to Employees

Friendship Retirement Community award 250 gas cards to employees in June.

× Expand Courtesy Friendship Left to Right: Amber Hughes, Deleva Pierson, Sybil Terry

Friendship Retirement Community, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, motivates employees amid increasing gas prices making it hard on many.

In an effort to help employees with the current rise in gas prices, Friendship is giving away 250 gas cards for the month of June. Friendship team members at the Hershberger and Starkey Road locations can enter to win each day/shift they come to work. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“I jumped up and down!” said winner Sybil Terry, “I am grateful that Friendship does this for their employees and think it’s a great incentive.”

Friendship has already announced 42 winners.

“I was so excited,” said winner Deleva Pierson, “I think it’s really nice that Friendship is doing this, especially with gas prices increasing.”

Friendship received The Roanoker's Gold Award for Best Employer!

