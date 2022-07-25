Culinary TV Celebrity Alton Brown Comes To Roanoke

Berglund Center is excited to announce culinary chef sensation and TV personality Alton Brown, coming to Roanoke November 17.

Dubbed “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” tour is visiting Roanoke during the holiday season. Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond The Eats” tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun in to two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows. He warns, “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice.”

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef re-boot “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” There are two James Beard awards with Brown’s name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there’s a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. Brown just released the long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by mouthwatering original photography, The Final Years is the most sumptuous and satisfying of the Good Eats books yet.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: November 17, 2022 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $67, $45, $35

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.