"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" Comes to Roanoke

Berglund Center is excited to announce the ultimate holiday experience, coming to Roanoke December 2.

Courtesy of The Berglund Center

THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY TRADITION: “MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS” BY CHIP DAVIS COMES TO ROANOKE!

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: December 2, 2022 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $79 and $65

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.