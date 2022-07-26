Broadway in Roanoke Announces 2022-23 Season

Berglund Center has announced the 2022-23 season of Broadway in Roanoke.

Nederlander National Markets, in partnership with The Berglund Center, is elated to announce the 2022/2023 Broadway in Roanoke season, presented by George’s.

Subscriptions are on sale now! Current subscribers can renew by visiting The Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016) or calling 540-853-5374 (Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm). New packages can be purchased online at BroadwayInRoanoke.com.

The benefits of becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the hottest shows, options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

The four-show 2022/2023 Broadway in Roanoke package starts at just $185. Individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows. Schedule and titles subject to change.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

ANNIE

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

OMG you guys!!! LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL is coming to Roanoke! Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. Based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

MY FAIR LADY

Thursday, May 4, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?