Friendship Recognizes Assistant Director of Nursing for Commitment to Organization

Courtesy of Friendship Amber Sanders, Assistant Director of Nursing at Friendship Health and Rehab

Friendship, a leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is proud to recognize Amber Sanders, Assistant Director of Nursing at Friendship Health and Rehab, as she celebrates her 10-year anniversary as a Friendship team member.

“Amber has been an essential part of our team these last ten years, supporting our residents each day with compassion and positivity,” said President and CEO Joe Hoff. “Her dedication to learning and advancing in her field has been inspirational. We are proud of all she has accomplished and appreciate the ways she lives out our mission of supporting friends by providing peace of mind.”

Sanders, a Roanoke native, joined Friendship in 2012 as a Student Nurse Assistant and completed training through Friendship to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. After two years, she studied at ECPI to obtain her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma with Friendship’s tuition reimbursement program.

In 2018, after six years as an LPN, Sanders returned to school, receiving her Registered Nursing degree with honors in 2020. She was promoted in May to Assistant Director of Nursing at Friendship Health and Rehab.

In the midst of her professional development, Sanders has also celebrated many personal milestones while at Friendship, including hosting her wedding here at Club Friendship, with 100 guests in attendance, and welcoming two children.

“Friendship is not just a workplace, but an extended family to me,” Sanders said. “I am thankful for the positivity and encouragement to grow within Friendship.”

“We want to support our team members life goals here at Friendship,” said Hoff. “We aim for all of our staff to be empowered to grow and learn new skills, and we know that benefits those we serve as well.”

To learn more about Friendship’s Paid CNA Training Program or other tuition discounts and reimbursements available to team members, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, physician clinic,

on-site pharmacy, Bistro ‘66, and Club Friendship, a full-service caterer. Visit friendship.us for more information.