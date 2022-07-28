Warm Hearth Board of Directors Names New President & CEO

William Lester will take over as President & CEO for the Blacksburg-based Warm Hearth Village senior living community.

× Expand Courtesy of Warm Hearth Village William Lester

Edward Spencer, Chairman of the Warm Hearth, Inc. Board of Directors, has announced that William Lester will take over as President & CEO for the Blacksburg-based senior living community on July 28. Lester returns to Warm Hearth after working for Commonwealth Care of Roanoke as administrator of Radford Health and Rehab Center and replaces Brad Dalton, who resigned from the position in mid-July.

Lester is a veteran village employee having served 19 years in various roles on campus. He began as Housekeeping Supervisor at the Kroontje Health Center and then went on to become Director of Environmental Services, Assistant Administrator and then Administrator of Showalter Center and finally Administrator of the Kroontje Health Care Center. Lester is a beloved friend and colleague and staff and residents are delighted to have him rejoin the close-knit team. “I am eager to create a smooth leadership transition and use my knowledge of our history and mission to aptly lead forward progress on major initiatives as well as daily oversight of general operations,” he said. “There’s no place like Warm Hearth and I’m proud to be coming back home.”

Lester lives in Christiansburg where he enjoys spending time with family and friends. Some of his favorite hobbies are gardening, working with his horses and traveling when time permits.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home.