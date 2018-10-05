A Delicious Champagne Vinaigrette

× Expand Becky Ellis

October 19, 2018 is Global Champagne Day and you’ll have your favorite chilled bubbly ready to pop, but have you given any thought to the salad you will serve that day? Don’t let your salad go naked on this special day, dress it with Creamy Champagne Vinaigrette. Soft buttery lettuce, colorful shaved radishes, toasted brioche croutons tossed with vinaigrette is the perfect beginning to your celebratory meal.

This salad dressing is not your run of the mill toss it and forget it accoutrement. Even if you never make your own salad dressing you will love making this one, it is so easy. The crème fraîche and honey gives the dressing a delicate flavor and the champagne vinegar gives it a little zing. Champagne vinegar is made from the same grapes grown for producing champagne (Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes) and can be found at our local Oliveto Artisan Oil and Vinegar store. The brioche croutons are fabulous – soft with a buttery crunch.

Bibb Lettuce & Radish Salad with Brioche Toasted Croutons & Creamy Champagne Vinaigrette

1 head Bibb lettuce

8 radishes

2 Brioche Baguettes

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

Creamy Champagne Vinaigrette

Make brioche toasted croutons: Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut brioche baguettes in half, then in fourths. Cut each fourth into 12 cubes. Melt half the butter in a frying pan and toss half the cubes in the butter. Repeat with the rest of the butter and the bread cubes. Place the bread cubes on a baking sheet. Bake in pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes or until completely toasted. (Watch carefully to avoid burning) Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Make Creamy Champagne Vinaigrette:

½ cup crème fraîche

½ cup canola oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

Tiny pinch of ground cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Place crème fraîche, honey, champagne vinegar, cayenne pepper, black pepper and salt in a blender container. Turn on blender on low speed and slowly add the canola oil to blend the mixture. Chill the vinaigrette until service.

Prepare salad:

Clean head of bibb lettuce and tear into pieces into a chilled salad bowl. Thinly slice radishes with a knife or a mandolin. Toss lettuce and radishes. Add brioche toasted croutons (croutons that are not used for the salad can be placed in a freezer bag and frozen for later use). Drizzle creamy champagne vinaigrette over the salad and serve immediately.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.