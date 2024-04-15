Downtown Roanoke’s Community Theatre Debuts in July

Beginning this summer, downtown Roanoke will once again be home to a community theatre company, which will stage its first season starting in July. It's called Exit, Pursued by a Bear, a moniker inspired by perhaps the most famous, or infamous, stage direction ever written by William Shakespeare, for his play The Winter’s Tale, in Act III, as Antigonus meets his untimely demise at the hands of the aforementioned bear.

Calling the stage at Community High School home (302 Campbell Avenue SE), The Bear Theatre, as many no doubt will call it, lifts the curtain with Crimes of the Heart July 19-28, followed by Arsenic and Old Lace in October, and two more plays in the first half of 2025. One of them will be a new play – keeping with The Bear’s mission of providing more opportunities for local community theater actors, directors (including first timers), playwrights, stage managers, costumers etc.

“Bringing community theatre to the heart of Roanoke is going to provide more opportunities for performers, as well as provide quality entertainment to our neighborhood here. There is so much talent in this city, and we hope to foster that by celebrating performances both at Bear and at other nearby venues,” says Exit, Pursued by a Bear president, Angela McNeil.

In addition to offering tried-and-true crowd pleasers, “Downtown Roanoke’s Community Theatre” will stage other works that are often classics in their own right, and one new work every season. Look for single-play ticket and season subscription information soon. Grab a meal or a craft beer downtown, then head over to Exit, Pursued by a Bear beginning this July. See beartheatre.com for more information.