Very Late Bloomer Scores Poetry Award

Mark Fryburg of Daleville waited until he was 71 to start “serious” poetry writing – just 19 months ago. This weekend, at age 73, he will receive a major poetry award in Virginia.

Expand Mark Fryburg Mark Fryburg

Fryburg will accept First Place in the Poetry Society of Virginia 2024 contest, in its “Sense of Place” category, at a ceremony in Richmond on Sunday. The poem will be published in the society’s journal later this year.

His winning entry, Dunes, reflects the turmoil and uncertainty young people faced in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, as the Viet Nam war raged and national leaders were assassinated.

“We live in very difficult, sometimes terrible times,” Fryburg said. “Please remember, things also got pretty bad, and worse in many ways, a generation ago. We survived it. That gives me hope for our nation’s future.” He said we especially need poetry right now, for perspective and inspiration.

Fryburg, a self-described “very late bloomer,” said he dabbled in poems after retiring in his native Oregon, but his move to Southwest Virginia in late 2022 spurred creativity.

“This is a wonderful place for a writer to live, among beautiful mountains and very talented poets who inspired and mentored me.” Fryburg cited Daleville author and poet Kenneth Conklin, and Blacksburg poet Piper Durrell, in particular. Fryburg also credits leaders in the Poetry Society of Virginia for their encouragement, critiques and online programs for members.

He said that while the winning poem was very symbolic, most of his creations use “a very straight narrative. I’m a storyteller. I also like to keep it short. I want to be a favorite of busy people with short attention spans.” Fryburg also performs at live storytelling events in Southwest Virginia. His style in both pursuits reflects an early career in the Roanoke Valley.

After graduating from Stanford University in 1973, Fryburg became a news reporter and anchor at WROV Radio in Roanoke. Six years later, WDBJ-TV hired him as an on-air reporter. He married a local nurse, Laura James, in 1983.

Fryburg’s work eventually took him and his family back to Oregon for more than three decades, “but the Blue Ridge always beckoned,” he said. “My wife, Laura, is from Botetourt County. She is particularly happy to be home.”