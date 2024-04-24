Celebration Held for New Mountain Gateway Medical Laboratory Technology Program

A celebration was held for the new Mountain Gateway Medical Laboratory Technology program, offered in partnership with Virginia Western and LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.

× Expand Mountain Gateway Community College MGCC President Dr. John Rainone cuts the ribbon for the new Medical Laboratory Technology Program, offered in partnership with Virginia Western Community College and LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, April 23 to commemorate the new Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) Program launch at Mountain Gateway Community College, offered in partnership with Virginia Western Community College and LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.

“We are excited about this partnership with LewisGale Alleghany and Virginia Western,” said Mountain Gateway Community College President John Rainone. “Our goal is always to meet the needs of the local business community and we found an innovative way to do so. I hope this becomes a model for future partnerships with colleges and local industry.”

“Virginia Western is grateful for the opportunity to help meet healthcare needs in Mountain Gateway’s service region,” said Dr. Robert H. Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College. “The Medical Laboratory Technology Program has had a positive impact in the Roanoke Valley for the past six years, with a 100% job placement rate. The program is fully accredited by the National Association for the Advancement of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, and our accreditors have spoken to the high quality of Virginia Western’s program, granting a 10-year accreditation, which is the maximum allowed by NAACLS.”

The MLT Program is ideal for those interested in healthcare careers or with certifications in phlebotomy, nurse aide, or medical assistant. Success in this program requires a strong interest in science, attention to detail, organizational skills, manual dexterity, multitasking abilities, and proficiency in written and verbal communication.

Medical Laboratory Technologists carry out diagnostic testing on the blood and body fluids of patients. Their role enables physicians to make accurate diagnoses, provide appropriate treatment, and follow up with patients. MLTs have a range of employment opportunities in various settings such as hospital clinical laboratories, urgent care facilities, doctor's offices, large corporation labs such as Quest and LabCorp, and the American Red Cross.

“We are proud to partner with our community college system, providing valuable space, training, and connections for medical lab students,” Lee Higginbotham, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany's chief executive officer said. “We have a continuing need for trained lab professionals in our facilities, and we look forward to nurturing this relationship and providing future job opportunities.”

The MLT Program stands out in the healthcare industry since MLTs generally do not have direct patient interaction in a clinical or hospital environment. Additionally, the average hourly salary for an MLT is approximately $23.41.

General education courses required for the program include College Success Skills, Human Anatomy, Chemistry, First Aid and CPR, College Writing, and Phlebotomy. Upon completion of the Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology Program, graduates have the option to enter the workforce as a medical laboratory technologist or transfer to a four-year college in a medical laboratory science (MLS) program to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Classes for the MLT Program will be held at Mountain Gateway Community College in Clifton Forge and at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany in Low Moor. Virtual instruction will be provided by Virginia Western Community College. All courses taken at Mountain Gateway and LewisGale will transfer to Virginia Western in their NAACLS-accredited MLT degree.

G3 tuition assistance is available to eligible students.

For more information about the program, contact Ann Courtney at acourtney@mgcc.edu or call (540) 863-2825.

