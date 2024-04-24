Building Specialists, Inc. Names New Estimator

Jennifer Caldwell of Roanoke, VA was hired by Building Specialists, Inc., (BSI) Construction & Design as Estimator. Ms. Caldwell, a former employee of BSI, after a twelve-year absence, rejoined the Building Specialists team in this critical role.

“Jennifer worked at BSI for five years in the role of Project Manager and we are very excited to have her back on our team today, in charge of our estimating. -Michael Bennett, Vice President Building Specialists

Ms. Caldwell offers a wealth of experience and knowledge with over 25 years in the construction industry. In addition, she graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Construction Science and Management, plus a Minor in Business Administration.

Ms. Caldwell’s responsibilities with Building Specialists include job estimating of both residential and commercial projects as well as working closely with Owners and Architects on establishing budgets and schedules.

Her work will involve assembling lists of responsive and responsible subcontractors and vendors to provide competitive pricing while analyzing each submission for completeness and then, tabulating overall costs. Ms. Caldwell is a crucial team member who will identify value-engineered savings that stay faithful to the design intent while allowing cost savings to our clients.

About Building Specialists:

Building Specialists, Inc. is a full-service Class A general contractor located at 114 Day Avenue S.W., Roanoke Virginia. The President and Founder is Robert H. Fetzer. This October marks the 50th year in business in Southwestern Virginia. BSI offers complete construction and design services for residential and commercial clients in Roanoke, Salem, Smith Mountain Lake (SML), New River Valley, Lexington, Lynchburg, Botetourt, Rocky Mount, and the surrounding areas. More about BSI can be found at www.bsiva.com or on Facebook.