Weaver Named 2024 Distinguished Alum at Virginia Western Community College

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has named Yolonda L. Weaver, D.D.S., (‘94) as recipient of the College’s 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 2006 by the Virginia Western Alumni Association and recognizes Virginia Western Community College alumni and former students who have attained extraordinary distinction in their professional field or life. The award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

Dr. Weaver’s journey at Virginia Western began in 1992, when she embarked on her path in dental hygiene. At the time she applied to the program, Dr. Weaver was a dental assistant in her hometown of Winchester. She loved the dental profession and working with patients, and wanted to return home after graduation to serve her community. Upon graduation with an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene in 1994, Dr. Weaver fulfilled her goal and returned to Winchester, where she practiced dental hygiene for five years.

While continuing to work as a registered dental hygienist, Dr. Weaver completed her prerequisite coursework and earned her bachelor’s degree from Radford University in 1999. Her thirst for knowledge led her to the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center School of Dentistry in Memphis, Tenn., where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2003.

“Yolonda came into the program as a first-generation college student and an individual eager to expand her knowledge base, improve her skills and provide the best treatment possible to the individuals in her care,” recalled Martha H. Sullivan, now Dean of Virginia Western’s School of Health Professions but then a member of the Dental Hygiene faculty. “She was outstanding in the classroom, and has become a consummate professional and a role model for all.”

In 2005, after marrying and relocating to Northern Virginia, Dr. Weaver began working as an associate dentist in Reston before seizing the opportunity to acquire Fairfax Dental Center in 2008. Since then, her practice has flourished and she has been named “Top Dentist” by Washingtonian, Virginia Living and Northern Virginia magazines for the past 14 years.

Throughout her career, Dr. Weaver has volunteered at local dental clinics and programs, including Give Kids a Smile Day and Missions of Mercy. Her dedication to serving the underserved and improving access to dental care exemplifies her commitment to the well-being of her community.

Currently residing in Fairfax with her husband, two sons and two beloved dogs, Dr. Weaver continues to make a difference in the lives of those around her.

“I believe Dr. Weaver exemplifies the qualities of academic excellence, integrity and commitment to her profession and community that VWCC seeks in recognizing distinguished alumni,” wrote Anne Kornegay Bartron, a retired Virginia Western Associate Professor and Dean, in her nominating letter. “It was my privilege to be one of her instructors during her time in the program, to know Yolonda as a student and after graduation; she certainly is one of the program’s most memorable graduates during my tenure as program director.”

Dr. Weaver was honored April 24, 2024, at the Educational Foundation’s annual Awards Ceremony and Reception in Whitman Theater. More than 170 student scholarship recipients were recognized at the event, which included the premiere of a short film, “Work and School: Finding the Delicate Balance.” Directed by Angel David Verde, the film features the stories of five Virginia Western scholarship recipients as they navigate academics, family life and a job. It is viewable at virginiawestern.edu/foundation.

Prior Virginia Western Community College Distinguished Alumni honorees:

2023 – Dr. Brenda L. Hale (’89) and Joe Gaither (’77)

2022 – Elvir Berbic (’06) and P. Jason Peters

2021 – Mary Catherine “Kate” Lawrence

2020 – Tony Pearman (’10)

2019 – Deborah L. Petrine (’76)

2018 – Elizabeth Testerman (’06)

2017 – Dr. Carol Swain (’78)

2016 – Dr. Mary Loritsch (’74) and Chief Michael Crawley

2015 – Debbie Yancey (’97)

2014 – Chief Craig S. Harris (’00) and J. David Wine (’73)

2013 – Cheryl Cunningham (’86)

2012 – Anne Hogan (’76)

2011 – Carolyn Webster (’81)

2010 – Russell H. Ellis (’80)

2009 – Shirl D. Lamanca (’75) and Dennis R. Cronk (’72)

2008 – Donna L. Mitchell (’81)

2007 – Dr. Kent A. Murphy and Charlotte C. Tyson (’84)

2006 – John B. Williamson III (’75)

