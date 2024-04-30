Roanoke’s Ellett Family Honored with 2024 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

× Expand The Ellett Family received the Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy on April 16 in Richmond. From left are Shelley Lyons, Virginia Western Community College Administrative Officer for Grants Administration; Marilyn Herbert-Ashton, Virginia Western Vice President of Institutional Advancement; Virginia Community College System Chancellor Dr. David Doré; Frank T. and Lucy R. Ellett; and Jane and Dr. Robert H. Sandel, Virginia Western Community College President.

The Ellett Family of Roanoke has received the 18th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. They were nominated for the award by Virginia Western Community College.

Hosted by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE), more than two dozen individuals, families, and organizations have earned the 2024 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The awards were presented at a luncheon ceremony in Richmond on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré served as emcee, and The Honorable Maurice Jones was featured as the keynote speaker.

“Virginia’s growth, prosperity, and well-being depend on the success of our community college system and the success of our students,” said Jones. “From childcare and housing assistance to reducing food insecurity, we must care and invest in the whole student for students and the Commonwealth to be successful.”This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders has collectively contributed $17 million to Virginia’s Community Colleges.

Virginia Western President Dr. Robert H. Sandel praised the Ellett Family – Mr. Frank T. and Mrs. Lucy R. Ellett; Mr. Frank R. (Russ) and Mrs. Heather Ellett – for dedicating generations of service to the community, higher education and Virginia Western. “They have been a part of the College since its inception,” Sandel said. “Their commitment over generations to the welfare of our students and our Commonwealth has been exemplary.”

Lucy’s grandfather and Russ’ great-grandfather was Col. J. Sinclair Brown, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates in the 1930s and a stalwart advocate for education and fiscal growth. The College’s Brown Library is named for him. Lucy’s father, William S. Russell, was the first Chair of Virginia Western’s inaugural Local Advisory Board (1966-71). Today, Russ, President of Excel Truck Group, serves as the current Vice Chair of Virginia Western’s Educational Foundation Board of Directors.

Russ and Heather have significantly supported both Virginia Western’s Community College Access Program and the Virginia Western Forward Permanent Endowment Fund (unrestricted permanent endowment). The Elletts were additionally recognized by the Virginia Western Educational Foundation, receiving the annual Community Impact Award at a ceremony April 24, 2024.

Asked about his support of the College, Russ Ellett said, “I feel it is so important to help students gain life-changing skills so they can provide for their families and build a good life. If you care about the Roanoke Valley and you care about people, supporting Virginia Western makes sense.”

Recipients of the 2024 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy:

Blue Ridge: Diane C. Davis and the late Richard D. “Rick” Davis

Brightpoint: Dr. William W. Campbell

Central Virginia: Dr. Muriel B. Mickles

Danville: Stephen L. Worley

Eastern Shore: Beth & Charlie Walker

Germanna: Kevin Dillard

Laurel Ridge: Rotary Club of Warrenton

Mountain Empire: The Anne and Gene Worrell Foundation

Mountain Gateway: Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation

New River: Gary Hancock

Northern Virginia: Anne & Steve Altizer/Compu Dynamics

Patrick & Henry: Carter Bank & Trust

Paul D. Camp: The Blocker Foundation

Piedmont Virginia: Bank of America Charlottesville Market

Rappahannock: The Giving Circle of the Catherine Courtney Nursing Professorship Endowment

Reynolds: Altria

Southside Virginia: Lowe’s Foundation

Southwest Virginia: Catherine Corte Payne & Family

Tidewater: Audrey D. Settle

Virginia Highlands: Tony Miller

Virginia Peninsula: The Blocker Foundation

Virginia Western: The Ellett Family: Lucy R. & Frank T. Ellet; Heather & Frank R. “Russ” Ellett

Wytheville: The Estate of Janie Hale Gentry

VFCCE: VA529 College Savings Plan

About Virginia’s Community Colleges: Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. Together, Virginia’s Community Colleges serve approximately 230,000 students each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.

About the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education: As the supporting arm of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) broadens access to educational opportunities for all Virginians, while ensuring the long-term success of the Commonwealth and the needs of its workforce. To ensure access to high quality, affordable degrees and certifications, the Foundation’s statewide leadership raises funds and resources in order to supplement and support the activities of both individual students and community colleges. For more information on VFCCE and its mission, and to provide your support, visit www.vfcce.org.