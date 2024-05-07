State Senator is Keynote Speaker at Virginia Western Community College’s Commencement May 10

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Berglund Center.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College State Senator Chris Head will serve as the keynote speaker at Virginia Western’s May 10 commencement.

Virginia Western Community College will hold its graduation ceremony Friday, May 10 at the Berglund Center.

The ceremony, which will honor graduates from the fall 2023 and spring and summer 2024 semesters, starts at 6:30 p.m. There are 425 students expected to attend, with 555 degrees and certificates being awarded.

Expand Virginia Western Community College Briana Wood, a 2024 graduate receiving an Associate of Applied Science in Mechatronics Systems Engineering Technology: Design Engineering, will offer the student welcome at Virginia Western’s May 10 commencement.

“Virginia Western’s graduates contribute significantly to the Roanoke Valley’s economy, health and community spirit,” said Dr. Robert H. Sandel, president of Virginia Western. “We are grateful to welcome a new cohort of graduates to this network of alumni.”

Briana Wood, a 2024 graduate, will offer the student welcome. Briana is receiving an Associate of Applied Science in Mechatronics Systems Engineering Technology: Design Engineering. During her time at Virginia Western, Briana has belonged to the Appalachian Engineers, serving on the club’s team that was named one of 12 national finalists in the Community College Innovation Challenge in 2023. She is a recipient of the Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship. Briana plans to attend Old Dominion University for a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology: Mechanical Engineering Technology, and her career goals include a role in trackside engineering for an International Motor Sports Association Grand Touring racing team. “My classmates and professors were really the driving force behind finishing my degree,” she said, “and I am beyond grateful for each and every one of them.”

Sen. Chris Head will be the keynote speaker. Senator Head represents the 3rd District in the Senate of Virginia. Senator Head currently serves on the Senate Committees on Education and Health, General Laws and Technology, and Rehabilitation and Social Services. In 2022, he received the Free Enterprise Award from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his legislative efforts in support of health insurance options for small businesses as well as the Industrial Strength Leadership Award from the Virginia Manufacturers Association. He previously served 12 years in the Virginia House of Delegates and served as co-chair of Virginia’s Small Business Commission. Senator Head is a husband, father, grandfather and business owner who lives in Botetourt County and owns a senior care business in Roanoke along with Betsy, his wife of 34 years.

Virginia Western’s commencement will be viewable online through a YouTube livestream. The link for the event is: Virginia Western Community College Commencement 2024 (youtube.com)

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.