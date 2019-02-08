Ethics Bowl Scheduled at Roanoke College

× Expand roanoke.edu Hampden Sydney’s team won the 2018 Ethics Bowl.

At a time when ethical behavior in every corner of American life is becoming a leading issue, Roanoke College will be host for the 20th statewide college Ethics Bowl Sunday and Monday, February 10-11, 2019. The Bowl will be chaired by Lynchburg University President (and Roanoke College graduate) Ken Karren with the theme of “Ethics and Social Justice.”

The Ethics Bowl is free and open to the public. There will be several rounds of competition Sunday, following the opening 2:30 p.m. session, in Colket Center Ballroom. Competition starts at 3:30. The final round of the competition is scheduled at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the ballroom.

The student teams are from 15 of Virginia’s independent colleges and universities and they will present case studies focused on ethical dilemmas based on gender, LBGTQ rights, gentrification, incarceration, underrepresented communities and other hot topics.

The teams will consist of three to five students, judged by leaders from Virginia and Maryland from the business, law, education, finance, health care and other fields.

