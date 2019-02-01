The Secret Ingredient Is Love

× Expand Becky Ellis

Love Dip was created by the fine folks at HEB’s Central Market grocery store in Texas. It makes a fun and festive appetizer for Valentine’s Day. A bit spicy and a lot yummy! Serve it with Stacy’s Five Cheese Pita Thins, kettle cooked potato chips, tortilla chips or crudités. Even better when you make it the day before and allow it to sit in the refrigerator overnight. Fair warning…once you taste this dip you will fall in love with it and you won’t be able to stop eating it!

Texas Love Dip

12 ounces whipped cream cheese

10 ounce can Rotel diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro, drained

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon dried tarragon

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¾ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons Zen garlic sriracha pepper sauce

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives

Tortilla chips and/or kettle cooked potato chips for serving

Place whipped cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Add diced tomatoes and stir with rubber spatula to combine. Add garlic powder, onion powder, tarragon, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, sea salt, pepper and garlic sriracha pepper sauce. Stir to combine all ingredients. Place dip in a blender container. Blend until pureed. Spoon dip into a serving bowl. Top with finely chopped fresh chives.

Drink Your Dessert!

Becky Ellis

Raspberry Peach Prosecco Cocktail

Raspberry Sorbet

Peach Raspberry Grand Marnier

Chilled Prosecco

Fresh raspberries for garnish

For each cocktail:

Place one scoop raspberry sorbet in a champagne coupe. Pour ½ ounce Peach Raspberry Grand Marnier over the sorbet. Top off the coupe with chilled Prosecco and garnish with fresh raspberries. Serve with a chilled cocktail spoon.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.