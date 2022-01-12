Field Day Juice Club Brings Grown-Up Smoothies to Wasena

A smoothie and cold pressed juice shop pops up at Crème Fresh.

Despite the outdoor temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, the Frozen Golden Milk beckons. It’s a blend of banana, sweet potato and rolled oats, amped up with warming spices such as ginger, turmeric, cardamom and cinnamon, all pulled together with house made oat milk. It’s thick, not too sweet and strikes a delicious balance between good-for-you and pick-me-up treat. This is a smoothie for grown-ups.

The concoction was dreamed up by Chelsea Taglang and Jeremy Kieffer, the founders of Field Day Juice Club, a smoothie and cold pressed juice shop that opened today as a pop-up inside Crème Fresh. Field Day will operate inside the non-dairy ice cream shop’s space during non-business hours, serving made-to-order smoothies and grab-and-go cold pressed juices, as well as juice cleanse subscriptions.

The Taglangs, who are both advocates of juice cleanses, were inspired to open a smoothie shop and cold pressed juice business to help fill a void in the local marketplace. “When I lived in L.A., there was a juice or smoothie shop on every corner. Roanoke didn’t have anything like that,” Chelsea says. While the pair have nothing against a classic strawberry-and-banana smoothie, they were interested in crafting smoothies with the same nutrition properties as their favorite cold-pressed juices. Plus, it’s way more fun to play with unexpected ingredients, they say.

The Frozen Golden Milk, for instance, is packed with antioxidants, is a good source of plant protein, and boasts anti-inflammatory properties. The Dark Ocean, which owes its blue hue to a medley of blackberry, blueberries and blue spirulina, boosts energy and digestive health. If a green smoothie is more your jam, opt for the Ekto Kooler, made with avocado, kale, spinach, a duo of almond milk and almond butter, and sweetened with banana and dates.

The inspiration for the bottled juices is driven not only by purported health benefits and nutrition properties, but visual appeal, too. “We’re really inspired by color,” Chelsea says. To wit, the Gingahhh is a vibrant ruby-hued number packed with earthy-sweet beets, carrots, red apple, and ginger, and is designed to hydrate, cleanse, and aid digestive health.

Not sure what to get? Consult the tidy menu posted on the grab-and-go cooler to guide you; each juice is described in three words, and concisely outlines all the ingredients and benefits. Rita, for example, is “yellow, juicy, spicy,” and made with a combination of pineapple, cucumber, lime, cilantro and jalapeno, which helps support energy, skin, and immunity. The Con Menta, “green, bright, minty,” incorporates cucumber, green apple, spinach, lime, mint, and a surprising but undetectable addition of cabbage which gives the juice a silky body.

Field Day Juice Club is open from 7am to 12pm, Wednesday to Saturday, at 116 Main Street SW in Roanoke. Patrons can also order ahead using the odeko app.

