First Clinic-Based Food Pantry Opens in Carilion's Cancer Center

× Expand Courtesy of Feeding Southwest Virginia Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and Feeding Southwest Virginia announce on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the opening of the first clinic-based food pantry dedicated to serving cancer patients undergoing treatment. Located within Carilion’s Cancer Center, the facility is a shared space where patients can consult with top oncologists from both medical institutions. This initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.

Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Feeding Southwest Virginia are proud to announce the opening of the first clinic-based food pantry dedicated to serving cancer patients undergoing treatment. Located within Carilion’s Cancer Center, the facility is a shared space where patients can consult with top oncologists from both medical institutions. This initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.

× Expand Courtesy of Feeding Southwest Virginia Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and Feeding Southwest Virginia announce on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the opening of the first clinic-based food pantry dedicated to serving cancer patients undergoing treatment. Located within Carilion’s Cancer Center, the facility is a shared space where patients can consult with top oncologists from both medical institutions. This initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.

The pantry, carefully curated by Carilion Oncology Dietician Meredith Kantsios, will offer a selection of foods chosen to address the dietary requirements commonly associated with cancer treatments. Feeding Southwest Virginia provided essential food items, including peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, cereal, and beans to stock the pantry. As a partner pantry of the food bank, Feeding Southwest Virginia will continue to be the primary source of medically tailored food for the Cancer Center Pantry. Furthermore, Blue Ridge Cancer Care has pledged ongoing funding to ensure the pantry remains well-stocked.

"Surgery, chemotherapy, and other cancer treatments often result in specific dietary requirements," noted Carilion Oncology Dietician Meredith Kantsios. "The program is another way for us to extend care beyond the bedside, meeting patients' nutritional needs and providing treatment."

× Expand Courtesy of Feeding Southwest Virginia Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and Feeding Southwest Virginia announce on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the opening of the first clinic-based food pantry dedicated to serving cancer patients undergoing treatment. Located within Carilion’s Cancer Center, the facility is a shared space where patients can consult with top oncologists from both medical institutions. This initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.

Dr. David A. Buck, President of Blue Ridge Cancer Care, emphasized the collaborative effort behind this nutrition assistance initiative and said, "This initiative is a natural progression of our everyday collaboration. There is immense potential to make a positive impact on our patients and in our community. We look forward to exploring what more can be done to make our cancer centers sites of holistic care."

Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said, "We're proud to partner with Carilion Clinic and Blue Ridge Cancer Care on this innovative food pantry. In the journey of cancer treatment, maintaining proper nutrition is paramount, and we recognize the critical role food plays in the healing process. The pantry is a powerful example of our collaborative efforts with food and medicine and will make a real difference in our neighbors’ lives."

The clinic-based food pantry represents a significant step forward in holistic cancer care, demonstrating the commitment of these organizations to supporting patients throughout their treatment journey.

× Expand Courtesy of Feeding Southwest Virginia Allison McGee, chief strategy officer of Feeding Southwest Virginia, adjusts food pantry items. Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and Feeding Southwest Virginia announce on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the opening of the first clinic-based food pantry dedicated to serving cancer patients undergoing treatment. Located within Carilion’s Cancer Center, the facility is a shared space where patients can consult with top oncologists from both medical institutions. This initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services enables employees to collaborate in providing quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region’s health and wellness, Carilion also advances care through philanthropy, medical education and research, helps the communities it serves stay healthy and inspires the region to grow stronger. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org.

About Blue Ridge Cancer Care

For almost 50 years, Blue Ridge Cancer Care (BRCC) has helped patients with cancer and blood disorders get the most out of life. As a privately-owned practice of 22 physicians, BRCC serves patients in nine locations throughout Southwest Virginia. The high-quality care provided at BRCC includes state-of-the-art technologies and treatments delivered in a compassionate and comfortable setting. BRCC’s model of integrated community-based care maximizes patient and family convenience, while offering patients comprehensive care close to home.

About Feeding Southwest Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a partner of Feeding America. For the last four decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission has been to nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 400 food pantries and meal programs throughout our 26-county and 9-city service region. Visit feedingswva.org for more information.