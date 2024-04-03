Event at Rockledge Mansion to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

× Expand Ryan Hunt Photography

The Rockledge Mansion is not exactly a hidden gem — anyone driving toward downtown can see the towering house on the hill, perched on the side of Mill Mountain just below the Roanoke Star. The mansion was built on the rocky ledge it was named for in 1929 by entrepreneur William Henritze (who, at the time, owned the entire mountain) and remains meticulously preserved by its current owners, Drs. Kevin and Nancy Dye.

“The house is like a museum,” Hello Roanoke founder Genya Kalinina says. “They have artifacts from all over the world, including some original works from when the house was first built.”

Despite Rockledge’s visibility, very few of its admirers have gotten the chance to walk through its impressive halls. From time to time, the Dyes graciously open their residence for private events, including Hello Roanoke and Henritze Dental’s upcoming inaugural event, A Night to Say Hello to Roanoke, happening on Friday, April 12.

During this exclusive, charitable party, local leaders and influencers will get the rare opportunity to visit Rockledge to mingle with other Star City lovers and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. The local nonprofit, located near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in the Crystal Spring neighborhood, gives families with sick children receiving hospital care a comfortable place to stay.

“This event has been a fun way to use my influence to support a good cause – it’s been really rewarding,” Kalinina says. “My followers seem excited about it.”

In addition to stunning views and tours of the Rockledge, event-goers can also expect hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, various raffles featuring local prizes, a photo booth and tastings led by Brady’s Distillery. Plus, Dr. Andrew Henritze plans to speak on his family ties to the mansion.

Although the event is invite-only, Hello Roanoke is giving away four pairs of tickets to their followers. Enter to win with just a $5 donation — all of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The giveaway ends on Sunday, April 7 at midnight and the winners will be announced on Monday, April 8.

Enter the ticket giveaway here.

Note: Anne Tate works closely with Hello Roanoke and helps with content creation.