Koe Wetzel Embarking on Headlining Damn Near Normal World Tour in Celebration of New Music

Koe Wetzel is taking the Damn Near Normal Tour to Berglund Center on September 5th with Treaty Oak Revival & Tanner Usrey. Tickets on sale this Friday!

× Expand Gabe Muniz

Fresh off the first preview of forthcoming new music with “Damn Near Normal,” Platinum-selling country rock sensation Koe Wetzel announces his headlining Damn Near Normal World Tour, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across the globe starting this summer. Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty and Kolton Moore will join as special guests on varying dates.

Selling over 275,000 tickets in 2023 alone, Wetzel graced POLLSTAR’s “Top Worldwide Tours” for the third time and is primed to have an even bigger year in 2024. Kicking off July 27 in his home state of Texas, the Damn Near Normal World Tour spans 34 U.S. dates with cities including Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Nashville and more, with the stateside run culminating at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 13 before Wetzel heads overseas for 12 stops in the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“It’s been a fun winter in the studio working on new music, but we can’t wait to be back on the road getting rowdy with the fans,” shares Wetzel. “And who knows, we might even have some more new music to sing for y’all at these shows soon…”

Tickets to all dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time.

Fans can also see Wetzel live at several major festivals this year, including Rock the Country, Tortuga, Cattle Country, Country Thunder, Country Jam, Watershed and more, in addition to several headlining dates across California this month and a hometown stadium show as he joins Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour in Arlington, Texas this July. For more information and to purchase tickets to all upcoming dates, visit KoeWetzelMusic.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok @Koe_Wetzel, Facebook @KoeWetzelMusic and Twitter/X @KoeWetzel.

Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:

July 27: The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Aug. 7: Missoula, Mont. || Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Aug. 8: Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 9: Sandy, Utah || Sandy Amphitheater

Aug. 10: Las Vegas, Nev. || The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 15: Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

Aug. 16: Council Bluffs, Iowa || Stir Cove (Harrah’s Casino)

Aug. 21: Cleveland, Ohio || Jacobs Pavilion

Aug. 22: Columbus, Ohio || KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Aug. 23: Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE

Aug. 24: Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

Aug. 28: Boston, Mass. || Roadrunner

Aug. 29: Uncasville, Conn. || Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 30: Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 31: Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Sept. 4: Charleston, W.V. || Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 5: Roanoke, Va. || Berglund Center

Sept. 6: Columbia, S.C. || Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 7: Cary, N.C. || Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 12: Kansas City, Kan. || Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 13: Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 18: St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 20: Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 21: Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

Sept. 25: Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum

Sept. 26: Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 27: Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 28: Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater

Oct. 3: Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

Oct. 4: Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Oct. 5: Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center

Oct. 10: Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County

Oct. 11: Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage

Oct. 13: Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 26: Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27: London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30: Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31: Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1: Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3: Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5: Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6: Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7: Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Nov. 10: Stockholm, Sweden || Nalen

Nov. 11: Oslo, Norway || Rockefeller Music Hall

Nov. 13: Copenhagen, Denmark || Lille Vega

Additional Shows:

April 5: Gonzales, La. || Rock The Country

April 7: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. || Tortuga Music Festival

April 12: Gonzales, Texas || Cattle Country Fest

April 14: Florence, Ariz. || Country Thunder Arizona

April 17: Los Angeles, Calif. || YouTube Theater

April 18: Bakersfield, Calif. || Dignity Health Amphitheatre

April 19: Paso Robles, Calif. || Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 20: San Diego, Calif. || Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 10: Daytona Beach, Fla. || Welcome to Rockville

May 11: Roma, Ga. || Rock The Country

May 18: Gulf Shores, Ala. || Hangout Music Festival

June 21: Grand Junction, Colo. || Country Jam

June 29: Poplar Bluff, Mo. || Rock The Country

July 18: Twin Lakes, Wis. || Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 26: Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium (with Morgan Wallen)

July 31: Davenport, Iowa || Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 1: Detroit Lakes, Minn. || WE Fest

Aug. 3: Sweet Home, Ore. || Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Aug. 4: George, Wash. || Watershed Festival

Aug. 17: Wichita, Kan. || Bulls, Bands and Barrels

Sept. 19: Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond

About Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel might just be the last real rebel out there. The Platinum-selling East Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer shakes up the status quo, shatters expectations and sticks to his guns with a sound steeped in country storytelling, yet spiked with grunge grit. He’s unapologetic, undeniable and unlike anyone else you’ve ever heard. Without anything to prove and nothing to lose, he continues to kick ass on his own terms. Breaking through with a series of independent releases and tallying over 2.4 billion streams to date, Wetzel has impressively notched multiple RIAA-certified singles, including six Gold records and the Platinum track “Drunk Driving.” The latter adorned his 2020 Columbia Records debut, Sellout, which arrived to widespread critical acclaim from American Songwriter, The Boot, Rolling Stone and more. Wetzel followed with the release of his 2022 album Hell Paso, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at the iconic Sonic Ranch Studio outside of El Paso, Texas, the 13-track LP perfectly blends Wetzel’s musical influences and carves a unique lane for himself. In speaking about the album, he says: “We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it.” Over the years, Wetzel has quietly emerged as a powerhouse performer packing arenas, amphitheaters and ballparks across North America. Selling over 275,000 tickets in 2023 alone, he graced POLLSTAR’s “Top Worldwide Tours” for the third time with headline performances, top festivals and an opening slot for Morgan Wallen already slated for 2024. He continues to forge ahead with new music on the horizon. Ultimately, there’s only one Koe Wetzel, and he’s here to stay.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.