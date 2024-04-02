× Expand Courtesy of Berglund Center

Brit Floyd, The World's Greatest Live Pink Floyd Experience, is coming to Elmwood Park on July 14th, 2024 with PULSE, their biggest production to date, featuring classic Pink Floyd tracks from the Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, and more… an evening you will never forget!

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2024 with P·U·L·S·E, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd’s legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics. The 2 and a half hour plus show features classic tracks from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalogue of albums, including the Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle and much more. In 1994 the Division Bell Tour was the highest grossing tour in rock music history, playing to over 5 million people in 68 cities and proved to be the epic finale and notable footnote to one of the most influential rock bands in history.

Taking to the stage to perform note for note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks is the band of musicians that audiences have become to love and respect worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has performed well over 2500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.

The band also features Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Canadian Idol winner Eva Avila and all the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade. Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation', NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG – TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Brit Floyd: P·U·L·S·E Tour

Event: Sunday, July 14, 2024 | Location: Elmwood Park

Event Time: 7 PM

Tickets Options: General Admission - Early Bird Pricing (first 1800 tickets sold) - $40.50 / Pricing after 1800 sold & Day of Show: $46 - VIP Meet and Greet Sound Check - $140.50 - Table for 8 - $800.00 plus fees (while supplies last)

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.