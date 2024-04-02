The Quarters Celebrates One Year of Community

In its first year, The Quarters has become a hub of collaboration and networking in Downtown Roanoke for small businesses, remote workers, entrepreneurs and more.

The Quarters, a flexible workspace in Downtown Roanoke with private offices for coworking and small businesses, is celebrating its first anniversary. With over 50 full-time members and businesses, the workspace has evolved into a thriving community of professionals who benefit from the space and amenities like 24/7 access, free coffee from RND, fast fiber internet, member events and more.

“We set out in this first year to build a base of professionals across different industries and backgrounds, and it feels like we’ve done just that. More people are learning about us and discovering the benefits of coworking,” said Bill Chapman, owner and founder of The Quarters. “It’s been amazing to build relationships and connect with other small business owners from Roanoke and beyond.”

According to a 2022 report by Business.com, 74% of professionals in coworking spaces report being more productive, and 51% of members saw an increase in their income. Similarly, Roanoke has consistently received recognition as a hub for remote workers and digital nomads who can take advantage of the welcoming community, growing outdoor amenities and low cost of living.

“The community we’ve built in the first year is really a testament to the diversity of businesses and remote workers in our area,” said Tuscany McMahon, The Quarters’ concept manager. “From remote workers visiting our area from abroad, marketing creatives, local lawyers who need a private office and more - there are so many different kinds of people who find our space useful."

Regional offices and small business owners like real estate agents, accountants, entrepreneurs or remote workers can sign up for a private office membership without the added cost of buildout, furniture, utilities and more.

Unlike traditional office spaces with long-term leases, small business owners can choose from three-, six-, or 12-month office memberships to suit their needs. Similarly, coworking members at The Quarters can select from daily, monthly, or flexible passes for coworking memberships based on their work style and specific business requirements.

The Quarters is already looking to expand the concept in its second year of business.

“We’re in the early stages of phase two but are excited to expand our offerings in the year ahead,” Chapman added.

The Quarters is located at 351 Campbell Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. Those interested in memberships or touring a private office space can reach out at info@thequarters-coworking.com or 540-523-1328.

About The Quarters

The Quarters is a co-working space located in Downtown Roanoke, providing private offices that redefine the traditional workspace. With 3,200 square feet of office space, personal offices, conference rooms, high-speed fiber internet, printers and more, The Quarters gives a single person or an entire business all the resources of a traditional office without the added costs. Learn more about The Quarters at https://thequarters-coworking.com