Free, Family-Friendly Fun at Salem Museum

Kids of all ages will enjoy the exhibits and fun to be found at the Salem Museum.

× Expand Courtesy of the Salem Museum Discover family-friendly fun at the Salem Museum.

The Salem Museum celebrates more than 300 years of history, arts and sports in the Roanoke Valley and provides free, family-friendly fun. Parking is also convenient in the museum’s spacious lot, making it a simple trip even for families with small children.

With more than 6,000 sq. feet of space, the museum’s exhibits span five floors and provide a variety of learning experiences. Frances Ferguson, the executive director, notes that the museum has “artifacts on display, art exhibits, videos, a touch screen computer kiosk and opportunities to touch both replica and actual objects from the past.”

Some of the exhibits that visitors most enjoy include Col. William Fleming’s battle sword from the 1700s, a scale model of Lakeside’s Shooting Star roller coaster, and galleries devoted to Salem sports champions, the Civil War and prominent Salem artist Walter Biggs.

The ground floor of the museum houses an American Flyer model holiday train. The train rides around the village of “Plasticville” set in the 1950s and 60s.

The train is the childhood toy of Alex Burke, the museum’s assistant director, who wants to share the joy he experienced himself as a kid. He explains, “Displaying our vintage American Flyer Trainset is a great way for people who don’t have the space for a train under their tree during the holidays to relive and create memories with their family, just like I did.”

The train is up until February 4th, and will be put up again around Thanksgiving for the next season.

× Expand Courtesy of the Salem Museum Galleries devoted to Salem sports champions.

Museum staff are also working on a new, permanent exhibit that will provide a look at the history of the whole Roanoke Valley, beginning with the first European explorers to visit the area in 1671. This display will feature first person narratives, stories from the past, photographs and other images, hands-on activities, technology, and displays of artifacts.

Ms. Ferguson explains that the museum staff has been intentional about having “something for everyone” and making the museum the best it can be. She describes Mr. Burke and Garrett Channell, the director of education and archives, as “creative and passionate about history,” and says that their hard work to do outreaches and plan field trips gets the kids excited for their visit.

This effort does not go unnoticed. Mr. Burke and Mr. Channell have just received an award for excellence in teaching history through exhibits and programs from The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation.

Museum volunteer and former board member Cackie Wright agrees that the museum is wonderful and says, “Everyone should come check it out!”

Those who work at or volunteer at the museum agree. They see thousands of people drive by every day on East Main Street and want to spread this message: “2023 is the year we want to invite everyone to come in!”

While museum admission is free, donations are accepted and appreciated. Visitors can make one-time donations or participate in the museum membership program at https://salemmuseum.org/membership/

Salem Museum’s website, salemmuseum.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA have more information about upcoming events, activities, and exhibits.