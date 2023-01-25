Scothorn Assumes Role of Botetourt Board of Supervisors Chair

Each year during the January Board of Supervisors Meeting, board members discuss the reorganization of leadership. On January 24, 2023, board members voted unanimously to elect Dr. Mac Scothorn as the new Chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. Scothorn assumes the role from Dr. Richard G. Bailey who served as Board Chair in 2022. The county would like to thank Dr. Bailey for his dedicated service in 2022 and is thankful for his continued leadership as a member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

Scothorn, who represents the Valley District in Botetourt County, had previously held the position of Board Chair in 2015 and 2021. He was the Vice-Chair in 2022. Growing up in Montana, Mac planned to become a petroleum engineer, but instead, he set his “sights” on biology becoming a well-known Optometrist for Vistar Eye Center. Mac is passionate about serving the citizens, businesses, and visitors of Botetourt County and has worked tirelessly as the chair of the county’s Broadband Commission.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors once again,” says Dr. Mac Scothorn. “All of us on the board take our jobs very seriously and we will continue to work diligently together to serve the community. I am so happy to serve alongside my fellow board members to help shape the future of Botetourt County,”

Mrs. Amy White was unanimously voted to assume the Vice-Chair role. She joined the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors in 2021.

White represents the Buchanan District. She is currently the Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) at Virginia Western Community College and is a huge supporter of agriculture and the Botetourt Farmer’s Market. She lives with her family on their six-generation beef cattle farm and takes pride in continuing the agricultural tradition of Botetourt.

“Being appointed Vice-Chair is truly an honor,” says White. “I am grateful for the support of my fellow board members and I look forward to working alongside them to continue serving our beautiful county and leading it into the future while respecting its rich history.”

About Botetourt County:

Botetourt County (Pop. 33,494) is a 546 sq. mile community in Southwestern Virginia. The rural community is in the southwestern portion of the state in the scenic Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Strategically located on Interstate 81, and just 20 miles south of Interstate 64, Botetourt County is accessible to the markets of the Mid-West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the entire Eastern Seaboard. Botetourt County has a five-member elected Board of Supervisors which oversees most of the county’s government-related operations. In addition, Botetourt County has a complete administrative staff that works under the direction of a County Administrator who is hired by the Board of Supervisors to run day-to-day operations. Botetourt County is a sought-after locality for residents, businesses, and entrepreneurs.