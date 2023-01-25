Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces New BoD Members

Virginia Western Educational Foundation announced two new members are joining its Board of Directors. Katherin A. Elam and Stephen W. Lemon have joined the Board of Directors of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation as at-large members.

Elam retired in 2022 as the longtime president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. Lemon is an attorney and principal at the firm of Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, P.C.

The volunteer Board of Directors guides the Educational Foundation’s mission as an independent nonprofit organization supporting student scholarships, faculty development and endowment initiatives at Virginia Western Community College. Board members are the driving force behind Virginia Western’s Community College Access Program (CCAP), a successful public-private partnership that provides up to three years of tuition to eligible students. CCAP celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2023, having served 3,856 students to date and provided $9.1 million in tuition assistance.

As of 2023, the Educational Foundation is led by: Deborah L. Petrine, chair; Russell Ellett, vice chair; Tammy Moss Finley, secretary: Chris Carey, treasurer; William Farrell II, immediate past-chair; and College President Dr. Robert H. Sandel. John R. Francis is the chair of Virginia Western’s Local Board.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.