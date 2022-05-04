Friendship Announces 2022 Milestone Anniversaries

Local senior living community celebrates team member milestone anniversaries.

× Expand Courtesy of Friendship Front Row Left to Right: Mary Bushnell, Tammy Millner, Joyce Taylor, Naketa Caldwell, Vera McGriff, Audrey ColemanBack Row Left to Right: Phabeanna Lawson, Edwina Cannaday, Allison Whiting, Janice Walker, Melissa Dillard, Gloria Jean Franklin, Sharandah Irving, Deborah Johnson, Stephanie Duncan, Loise Waweru

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, announces Milestone Anniversaries of employees.

Friendship recognized staff celebrating milestones of 10 years or more of service with the organization. Friendship honored 30 employees with a total of 495 years of service with a breakfast prepared by their culinary team.

“The past two years have been historically challenging but you have shown your perseverance and strength by overcoming these challenges and living out the Friendship values of Accountability, Compassion, Positivity, Respectfulness and Teamwork,” said President and CEO, Joe Hoff. “You are all a testament to our mission of supporting friends by providing peace of mind.”

Friendship believes that growth and success of any organization depends on its people.

“We were happy to celebrate all of our employees’ milestones, and particularly Tia, Janice, Deborah, and Gloria-Jean today. It would be impossible to count the number of residents lives they’ve touched over the years,” said Vice President of Healthcare Operations, Ben Higgins. “It’s unique in any industry to celebrate this sort of longevity but, in healthcare, it’s particularly special to think that these ladies made a daily commitment to making others’ lives better with their presence and their work. And they made that commitment every day for a quarter-century and longer, which is truly amazing and something we’re blessed to have been a beneficiary of.”

Celebrating milestone anniversaries this year are:

10 years – Sara Rosenberger, Rebecca Underwood, Joyce Taylor, Allison Whiting, Edwina Cannaday, Melissa Dillard, Mary Bushnell, Vera McGriff, Mariela Comete

– Sara Rosenberger, Rebecca Underwood, Joyce Taylor, Allison Whiting, Edwina Cannaday, Melissa Dillard, Mary Bushnell, Vera McGriff, Mariela Comete 15 years – Rita Craft, Sherry McBride, Robin Hannon, Stephanie Duncan, Audrey Coleman, Tammy Millner, Naketa Caldwell, Loise Waweru, James Barrett, Connie Mines, Janice Evans, Diana Farris, Victor Moats

– Rita Craft, Sherry McBride, Robin Hannon, Stephanie Duncan, Audrey Coleman, Tammy Millner, Naketa Caldwell, Loise Waweru, James Barrett, Connie Mines, Janice Evans, Diana Farris, Victor Moats 20 years – Glenn Rogers, Valerie Hill, Sharandah Irving, Phabeanna Lawson

– Glenn Rogers, Valerie Hill, Sharandah Irving, Phabeanna Lawson 25 years – Tia Hunt

– Tia Hunt 35 years – Deborah Johnson, Janice Walker, Gloria Jean Franklin

Friendship Retirement is also seeking caring and qualified individuals to join their teams. Interested candidates should apply online at friendship.us/careers.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100.

× Expand Courtesy of Friendship Left to Right: Janice Walker, Deborah Johnson, Gloria Jean Franklin

