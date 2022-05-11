Friendship Physician Clinic Welcomes Benita Bocanegra, Nurse Practitioner

Friendship Retirement Community, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, announces the hiring of Benita Bocanegra, Nurse Practitioner, to the Friendship Physician Clinic.

“Benita brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in primary care,” said Ben Higgins, Friendship’s Vice President of Healthcare Operations. “She was a natural fit for our Clinic on campus as she’s technically very proficient and has a warmth about her that the community will embrace.”

Courtesy of Friendship Benita Bocanegra, Nurse Practitioner, to the Friendship Physician Clinic

Mrs. Bocanegra completed her education at Walden University and is board certified for Adult-Gerontology Acute Care through the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Her background includes stints in primary care, psychiatric medicine, and a role as wellness coordinator assisting patients with chronic medical conditions.

“I am excited for this role as it allows me to be part of the Friendship family, caring for patients both in and out of the healthcare facilities they offer. It’s long-been a desire of mine to work in this sort of position,” said Mrs. Bocanegra.

Mrs. Bocanegra will see patients across all levels of care at Friendship, including Friendship Health & Rehab Center, Friendship Assisted Living, and Salem Terrace at Harrogate. She will have daily afternoon and full-day Friday hours at the Clinic, located at 391 Hershberger Rd. NW Roanoke, VA 24012 for Independent Living residents and the community at large.

“It’s been a goal of ours at Friendship to have a primary care provider on campus who is able to follow residents throughout the continuum. Benita will be a familiar and friendly face for our residents who may transition across levels of care during their time at Friendship”, said Higgins. “The other added benefit is that Friendship Physician Clinic accepts most major insurances and the greater Roanoke community is welcome to establish care with the practice as well.”

To schedule an appointment at Friendship Physician Clinic, please call 540-265-2087.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, physician clinic, on-site pharmacy, and Club Friendship, a full-service restaurant and bar. Visit friendship.us for more information.