Friendship Health Rehab Graduate Earns Coveted Spot in VCU’s Women Soccer Program

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Higgins family Ella Higgins runs on Friendship Health's underwater treadmill, supervised by Therapist Jourdan Bushman at the South campus.

Friendship Health, a leader in rehabilitation, skilled nursing and post-acute care, is proud to announce that Ella Higgins, one of the community’s recent rehabilitation graduates, has fully recovered from an ACL injury and was named one of 10 signees to join Virginia Commonwealth University’s NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer program in 2020.

Recently Higgins, along with Jennifer Maxey, Friendship Health’s director of therapy services, appeared on WSLS’ Daytime Blue Ridge to discuss the injury and the personalized therapy regimen they developed together.

Photos courtesy of the Higgins family Higgins and her dog, Sammy, proudly sport VCU emblems after Higgins was named one of 10 signees to join the university’s women's soccer program this fall.

“We spoke with Ella, reached out to her family, got permission from her orthopedic surgeon and together we reviewed options for equipment and various tools that we could use and developed a plan,” said Maxey.

One of the tools utilized was Friendship Health’s underwater treadmill, which was instrumental in Higgins’ recovery.

“I’m feeling stronger than ever,” said Higgins. “I’m so thankful for Friendship’s help because I honestly wouldn’t be here without their underwater treadmill. It allowed me to gain my confidence back, but most importantly, my strength in my knee.”

In addition to using the treadmill, the team also created an aquatic exercise program that helped Higgins practice and perform various dynamic and more aggressive activities, safely.

“We were so excited to hear from Ella, as so many people think we that we only work with older adults,” said Maxey. “Obviously we do, but we are able to take care of people of all ages.”

In 2019, Friendship was named best rehab/post-op facility by Roanoker Magazine's best of survey with the platinum award, and Southwest Virginia Living Magazine's readers' choice awards gave Friendship's rehab the gold overall award.

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Higgins family Ella Higgins was named one of 10 signees to join Virginia Commonwealth University’s NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer program in 2020.

To access the Daytime Blue Ridge segment, go to https://www.friendship.us/news and click on the story’s link.

For more information about Friendship Health’s rehabilitation services, please contact Maxey at 540.777.8460 for Friendship South, or Director of Inpatient/Outpatient Rehab Diane Bell at 540.777.5749 for Friendship North.

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site pharmacy and Club Friendship, a full-service restaurant and bar.