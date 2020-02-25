New iTHRIV Projects Approved, LG expands to Floyd

Four research projects will benefit by $200,000 from the Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) partnership, which features resources from Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and Inova Health System. The funding will go to projects through the Pilot Translational and Clinical Studies Program.

The funding, broken into segments, benefits multi-institutional teams of scientists, physicians, and engineers who will explore new machine learning approaches to cancer cell recognition, shoulder surgery recovery recommendations, a potential new treatment for depression and what triggers an inflammatory throat disease.

The awarded pilot projects include:

A study of ultrasound and depression, among the most prevalent and debilitating psychiatric illnesses and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Researchers will be led by Sarah Clinton of Virginia Tech’s School of Neuroscience, and Wynn Legon of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Dr. Peter Apel of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Carilion Clinic

Driving after rotator cuff surgery will be the focus of Peter Apel of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Carilion Clinic and Miguel Perez director of the Center for Data Reduction and Analysis Support at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

A new approach to cancer cell recognition will be the focus of Nathan Swami, a computer engineer at the University of Virginia, Todd Bauer of UVa, and Eva Schmelz from Tech’s Department of Human Nutrition.

A study of painful esophagus inflammation will be led by Irving “Coy” Allen of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, and Emily McGowan at UVA Health.

iTHIRV is a cross-state translational research institute. Partner sites include Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and Inova Health System.

LewisGale Physicians will open a new primary care practice in Floyd March 3. Jared March, a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) and a resident of Floyd will will provide care at the new location.

March specializes in internal medicine and has experience in managing chronic diseases, including working with and educating patients on lifestyle changes to improve overall health.

The new office is on Franklin Pike. For more information call 540-745-5060.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).