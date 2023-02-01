Friendship Resident Presented with Father's Medal of Honor

Friendship, a leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is proud to announce that on Friday, February 3 at 2:00 pm at Club Friendship, U.S. Representative Ben Cline (Virginia’s 6th Congressional District) will present Friendship Resident Robert J. Wilkin with the Medal of Honor that recognizes his late father, Corporal Edward George Wilkin.

Courtesy of Friendship Medal of Honor Recipient Edward G. Wilkin, whose son, Robert Wilkin, will soon be presented with his Medal.

On March 18, 1945, during a firefight on the Siegfried Line in Germany during World War II, Wilkin repeatedly went ahead of his unit and engaged the German forces alone, and later evacuated wounded soldiers from the battlefield despite heavy enemy fire. Through his superb fighting skill, dauntless courage, and gallant, inspiring actions, Cpl. Wilkin contributed in large measure to his company's success in cracking the Siegfried line. One month later, he was killed in action while fighting deep in Germany.

“Corporal Edward George Wilkin not only served and sacrificed; he also set an example of courage for his fellow Americans,” said Friendship President and CEO Joe Hoff. “I am proud that Friendship can host this presentation to recognize, recount, and remember the actions of Corporal Wilkin and his effect on his military brethren as well as our nation. It is appropriate that his son, our own resident Robert Wilkin, will be able to once again receive the Medal of Honor in his father’s memory.”

Medal of Honor Recipient Edward G. Wilkin, whose son, Robert Wilkin, will soon be presented with his Medal.

The medal was originally presented to Robert Wilkin at age seven by Five Star General Omar Bradley. The medal was donated for display, and Robert lost touch with it over the years.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s most prestigious military decoration. Other medals with similar names are awarded by the United States, but the Medal of Honor is the highest award presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond on the battlefield. The Medal of Honor is the oldest continuously issued combat decoration of the United States Armed Forces, first issued in 1861.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site physician clinic and pharmacy, and Bistro ’66, its new dining venue that is open seven days a week. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.