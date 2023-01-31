New Partnership with Brandon Oaks and British Swim School of Roanoke Valley

Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community, Roanoke’s premier retirement community, and British Swim School of the Roanoke Valley, the area’s newest survival and stoke development swim program, have partnered to bring a new and unique experience to local families.

Courtesy of Brandon Oaks

In December 2022, Brandon Oaks and British Swim School introduced a new collaboration that includes Brandon Oaks serving a home pool site for British Swim School and their swim lessons for infants to adults. Brandon Oaks’ warm salt water pool provides the ideal environment for lessons and intergenerational interaction between students and residents.

British Swim School was recently brought to the area by Roanoke resident, Alice Ann Clark. Clark said, “We are thrilled with the initial reception and support we've received so far. Bringing British Swim School to the Roanoke Valley has been a joy and I'm very eager to see it grow. Brandon Oaks has been a crucial piece to our success and we're glad to have it as our premier pool. Now with two locations and more to come, we are able to accommodate lessons and needs for ages 3 months through adults on five days a week. We continue to welcome more and more students every day! Come join us at the pool to see for yourself”.

Brandon Oaks utilizes the warm salt water pool for aquatic therapy, recreation and water-based wellness classes. British Swim School provides swim lessons for those age 3 months and older including water survival for infants and kids to stroke development for those of all ages.

Of the partnership, Heather Pruitt, Director of Life Enrichment at Brandon Oaks, stated, “Our residents love seeing others from the community around Brandon Oaks. Also, they are excited to see our pool utilized to teach children and adults alike learning water safety and survival skills. Many of them have either taken advantage of an adult class or enrolled their grandchildren who live locally.”

Brandon Oaks and British Swim School of the Roanoke Valley look forward to growing their partnership to include more classes in the near future.

Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community is a premier retirement community in the heart of the Roanoke, Virginia. Brandon Oaks offers award-winning independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing care, rehabilitative therapy services and home healthcare.