UScellular Kicks Off 16th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

UScellular kicks off their 16th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Courtesy of UScellular Roanoke Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd coaxes a shy 8-year-old winner from Salem, Markeysha Williams, up to the front to be recognized for a Black History Month Art Contest Award for a portrait of Mae Jemison. Markeysha took third place (there were three) final winners in the 15th Annual contest held by UScellular and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

UScellular and the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia are kicking off their 16th annual Black History Month Art Contest. To participate in the contest, Boys & Girls Club members are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. These can include historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

Ten finalists from Boys & Girls Club will be chosen by Club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. The finalists’ artwork will be digitally displayed in select stores, and from Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, anyone 18 and older is invited to vote for their favorite art online.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March. UScellular’s Network of Black Associates resource group is funding this year’s prizes, which include $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third.

Courtesy of UScellular Third place winner of the UScellular 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

“We are once again thrilled to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia on this annual contest to celebrate Black History Month and highlight the talented youth in our community,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales and operations for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “We look forward to seeing the imaginative and inspirational artwork that Club members create as they learn more about the important contributions Black STEM icons have made in our world.”

A recent UScellular survey1 revealed that almost half of students don't know enough about the opportunities a STEM education would afford and the same amount think there isn't enough racial diversity in the STEM workforce. UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM and connecting tomorrow’s innovators with the resources they need today to help shape their future opportunities.

Since 2009, the company has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to USCDLMediaRelations@uscellular.com.

1Fielded online by Hall & Partners from November 11 – November 29, 2021, among 1,000 parents and 1,000 students (18-25 years old) across a national footprint, with a margin of error of [+/- 3.2%].

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.