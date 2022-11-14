Friendship Retirement Community Gives Back to Team Members During the Holidays

Friendship Retirement Community is giving back to team members during the holidays to help with inflation by offering nearly $400,000 in bonus incentives in November and December.

Friendship Retirement Community, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is giving back to team members during the holidays to help with inflation.

In an effort to help with rising prices of groceries, gas and cost of living, Friendship is offering nearly $400,000 in bonus incentives in November and December.

“It is important that we reward the hard work and dedication of our Friendship team during this holiday season,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff. “We value every team member and their role in providing quality care to our residents.”

“Providing team members with extra compensation during this time is one way we can help them have a healthy work-life balance while they build a meaningful career at Friendship,” said Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Compliance Angela Hughes.

Friendship employs nearly 700 people and received The Roanoker’s Gold Award for Best Employer. If you are interested in joining our team, apply online at friendship.us/careers or call 540-265-2109.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site physician clinic and pharmacy, and Bistro ’66, its new dining venue that is open seven days a week. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.