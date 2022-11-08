Southern Trust Home Services Accepting Nominations for Annual Heat for a Hero Campaign

The Roanoke HVAC company will donate and install a new heating system to a deserving military member or veteran as part of the yearly program.

Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is currently accepting nominations through Nov. 30 for its annual Heat for a Hero program, a campaign created to provide an adequate heating system to a deserving active military member or veteran in the Roanoke area each winter.

“Those actively serving in the armed forces and veterans of our military are heroes who have protected our freedoms and preserved our way of life,” said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. “Heat for a Hero is our way of giving back to these deserving servicemen and women who may need a little help in the winter. They’ve sacrificed so much so that we may have the opportunity to live safe, comfortable lives, and the least we can do is help them live comfortably during the holidays.”

The Heat for a Hero campaign asks that Roanoke area residents submit confidential nominations for either a deserving active-duty military member or veteran who could benefit from a new heating system. Southern Trust will not only donate the system, it will also install the unit for free.

Each nomination is carefully considered by Southern Trust’s leadership team, and one recipient is chosen. Southern Trust’s expert technicians will determine the best system for the winner’s home and needs. The company plans to install the system prior to this Christmas holiday.

“This time of year can be challenging for many people, including our servicemen and women,” Puzio said. “While many of us are enjoying family and festivities during this season, too many are struggling with how they will stay warm this winter. We want to make a difference in the life of a deserving military member or veteran so they won’t have to face that challenge.”

To nominate a candidate, southern Virginians are asked to fill out the form located at https://www.southerntrusthomeservices.com/heat-for-a-hero. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 30.

For more information on winter prep or to inquire about services, please contact Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke’s first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.