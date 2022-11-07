Friendship Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Vision & Values Awards

Friendship recently celebrated four individuals at their second "Vision & Values Awards" event.

Friendship recognized Barbara Clayborne, Brenda Hale, Edward Burton, and Rupert Cutler at their second "Vision & Values Awards" event.

Friendship, a local nonprofit leader in senior living and rehabilitation, recently hosted its second “Vision & Values Awards” event, which celebrated individuals in the greater community who exemplify Friendship’s mission of “supporting friends by providing peace of mind.”

“We were honored to recognize four amazing people – Barbara Clayborne, Brenda Hale, Edward Burton, and Rupert Cutler – all of whom have made significant contributions to the Roanoke Valley and beyond,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff.

The brunch event took place at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, and all proceeds went to Friendship’s Resident Benevolence Fund, which supports residents who need financial assistance.

Kianna Price Marshall served as emcee for the event, sharing about the honorees’ many contributions, including facilitating racial integration in Roanoke businesses and public spaces, preserving the natural and cultural heritage of western Virginia, helping older persons remain independent for as long as possible, and leading grassroots activism for civil rights and social justice.

The highlight of the event was the award recipients’ speeches, which showed both their humor and wisdom. Spanning the ages of 76 through 95 years, they credited their families, spouses, fellow volunteers, and God for what they have achieved. Honorees also reminded guests that they are not stopping their good works any time soon. From Dr. Hale’s current leadership of the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP to the Pastor Talks of Friendship’s very own Rev. Burton, all of these individuals continue to make a difference for those around them.

Friendship began this event in 2021 to honor individuals whose vision and values have made the community a better place. This year’s generous Presenting Sponsors were Marsh McLennan Agency and Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management.

To learn more about Friendship Foundation, giving opportunities or to make a donation online, please visit https://www.friendship.us/foundation. Development Officer Sarah Stephens may also be reached at 540.265.2122 or sstephens@friendship.us.

