VCT Presents "Beauty and the Beast" for Holiday Season

Just in time for the holiday season, Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) will produce the beloved musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This tale as old as time is filled with plenty of adventure, cheer and love that the whole family can enjoy. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) December 2-4, 2022.

A young woman living in a provincial town, trades her father’s freedom for her own and is imprisoned in a castle. A prince trapped under an enchanted spell, must learn to love and be loved so he can be transformed into his former self. Time is running out; if he cannot learn his lesson then he and his household will be doomed for all of eternity. Audiences will be charmed by familiar characters they know and love including Belle, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Gaston, the Beast and more!

"We are thrilled to produce the iconic tale as old as time this holiday season,” says VCT Producing Artistic Director, Brett J. Roden. “This show is one for the entire family across all generations! It is a story of love, magic, enchantment, hope and a celebration of our differences!"

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be directed and choreographed by VCT Affiliate Artist Trey Coates-Mitchell. Coates-Mitchell’s work is well known by audiences having previously directed last season’s The Addams Family and Cinderella. “As an imaginative child, I remember staring deep into my grandmother's antique vanity mirror, squishing my cheeks and widening my eyes to make funny faces. The grownups would always say, "Don't make a face, it'll freeze that way!" and I always wondered whether that silly sounding tale was more than just a fable,” says Coates-Mitchell.

“Looking back, the parental face/mirror warning probably came from a sweet place of: Hey, if you aren't careful, any ugliness on the inside can easily become a reality on the outside. But knowing that we are all more than just a reflection in a mythical mirror, what actually MAKES a monster? When a curse is brought upon an entire land, an arrogant kingdom becomes enchanted, a strained town becomes cold, and the mystical woods that separate them become evil and dark. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the fantastical story of a forgotten community, challenged to face their fears and look deep inside themselves to find out what true beauty feels like. Will this sorrowed yet flavorful place forever be trapped by the enchantress's curse, or when the last petal falls, will love have enough healing magic to mend all their hurting hearts? We invite you to please Be Our Guest and find out.”

"I could not be more thrilled to be creating more theatre magic alongside VCT veteran and Director/Choreographer extraordinaire, Trey Coates-Mitchell, for the 3rd season in a row,” says Roden. “Trey has a keen eye for storytelling, magic and spectacle, that make him the perfect fit for this timeless piece, not to mention his larger-than-life/ fresh/ inventive choreography."

For more information and to purchase tickets, patrons may contact the Jefferson Center box office at (540) 345-2550. Tickets are also available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER

TREY COATES-MITCHELL is a New York based Director, Choreographer, Writer and Teacher. A Roanoke, Virginia native, he graduated from North Carolina School of the Arts before receiving a BFA in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah University. Trey’s Directorial work can be seen as part of the hit new show “Sam’s Room”- a forensics rock musical that premiered at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in NYC (Music by Mark C. Kay and Caitlin Marie Bell, with a book by Dale Sampson). As a Choreographer Trey’s credits include: The Pirates of Penzance at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre and Hairspray, Wonderful Town at The Gallery Players, Harold Pinter's The Lover at Gamut Theatre, Goodnight Moon, and Nine at Hollins University. Associate Choreographer credits include: A Little Night Music at The Gallery Players. His acting career began on the road portraying Frank Lippencott in the National Tour of Wonderful Town and as The Cat in The Hat in Seussical. Regional Credits include: L.A. in Gypsy at North Shore Music Theatre (starring Vicki Lewis) and Posner in the regional premiere of The History Boys at Northern Stage Company. New York credits include: The Drowsy Chaperone at The Gallery Players (Winner of four New York Innovative Theatre Awards, including Best Musical) and Trevor in The Jungle Fun Room (New York International Fringe Festival). On the VCT stage last season, Trey directed and choreographed The Addams Family and Cinderella and previously on Songs Of The Past: A VCT CONCERT, having also performed on the stage as Snoopy in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Currently, Trey is a company member and teaching artist for Treehouse Shakers and has performed in their productions of Hatched, Let’s Talk About IT! and Under the Tangle. Most recently he developed Treehouse Shakers’ drama camps in Shanghai, China and surrounding provinces in partnership with UOutlook and Star America Preschool.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT is an award-winning, professional theatre producing large-scale Broadway musicals, issue driven plays and live concerts produced in the state-of-the-art, 888 seat theatre at The Jefferson Center. Casting is a mix of adult professionals and local youth. Productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!