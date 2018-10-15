Fundraiser Art Auction at Bower Center for the Arts

× Expand Courtesy Susan B. Viemeister Suzanne N. Viemeister

Works from the art collection of the late Bedford philanthropist and art collector Suzanne N. Viemeister will be sold during a live fundraising auction on November 3 to benefit arts programs and classes at Bedford's Bower Center for the Arts. The event will be held at the center on N. Bridge St. in Bedford bginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7. Tickets for the black tie optional gala are $25, hors d'oeuvres included. A cash bar will be available.

Viemeister, who passed away April 26 at the age of 89 in Ruckersville, was born and raised on the north shore of Long Island, New York and resided in Bedford County for many years prior to her death.

Viemeister, mother of five, had long inspired many in the Bedford regional community with her enthusiasm and commitment to the support of the arts. As a generous champion for painters, sculptors and other artists, she acquired one of the most prolific art collections in the region.

The art collection will be auctioned to create a fund for the arts center, offering opportunities and support for artists, regardless of their financial background.

“Beginning in the early '90s, she came to the Bedford area to visit family, and the duration and frequency of these visits increased rapidly, and soon she decided to move here,” says her daughter, Susan B. Viemeister. “Like many, she loved the beauty and pace of the Bedford area. Being a people person, she quickly became engaged with the many fascinating, creative and caring people in Bedford. In an effort to continue her appreciation for all that the Bedford community gave her, she left her art collection to the Bower Center for the Arts as a thank you.”

While many pieces in the collection will be offered exclusively through the live auction, additional pieces are available in a silent auction now and can be bid on until the eve of the event.

“My mom not only had a great appreciation for art, she also had a great eye,” Susan Viemeister adds. “As long as I can remember, we had original art in the home, whether it be from friends or a family member or from purchases she made at local festivals on Long Island. When she eventually moved to Bedford, her interest in art helped her mix with the new community she called home. She visited local shops and galleries and made friends wherever she went.”

“We are humbled by the generosity and opportunity to ensure Suzie's passion for fostering the arts will continue. The fundraiser gala and auction will allow us to be stewards of her legacy,” says Kim Soerensen, executive director of the arts center.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at www.Bowercenter.org/events/suzie-viemeister-gala-art-auction.

