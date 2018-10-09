Viva la Local

× 1 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis The Virginia Products Display × 2 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Blue Crab Bay Bloody Mary Mixer × 3 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Local bread from Breadcraft × 4 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Pecan rolls from Breadcraft × 5 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Gunther Salsa × 6 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Pennacook Pepper Porch Party Salsa × 7 of 7 Expand Becky Ellis Local pastas Prev Next

I love going to the grocery store and I love buying local. So when I can do both at the same time I really love it! Recently I was pleasantly surprised when I popped in to the Peters Creek Food Lion and found a display chock-full of products from the state of Virginia. The manager said that these local product displays are new to Food Lions just this week and that the products are on an isle or end cap display in stores in our region.

Here are some of my local favorites (available at Food Lion):

Crabby Mary Mix contains ocean clam juice, blue crab and shrimp base, along with horseradish and other traditional Bloody Mary seasonings to make a mix that was voted “Best New Product” by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2014. Manufactured in Virginia Beach.

Sting Ray Spicy Bloody Mary Mixer with Ocean Clam Juice and Snug Harbor Spicy Bloody Mary Mixer

Both mixers are nice and spicy with horseradish, anchovies, Worcestershire and hot sauce. Manufactured on the Eastern Shore.

Gunther Salsa

Award winning salsa. This salsa was named after one of the owner’s (Chef Mike Lampros) brindle boxer “Gunther”. Delicious with tortilla chips and Mexican fare. Here’s a link to fun recipes using Gunther: https://www.gunthersgourmet.com/recipes.html Another reason I love this salsa – Chef Mike’s father Leo Lampros was my orthodontist and I thank him so much for the smile I have today. Manufactured in Richmond.

Pennacook Pepper Porch Party Salsa

Prior to moving to Virginia Beach, the owners of Pennacook Peppers dreamed of starting their own business as they enjoyed an afternoon of porch sittin’ on their wrap-around porch on Pennacook Avenue in Martha’s Vineyard. Porch Party Salsa just sounds fun doesn’t it? Each dip of this salsa captures the feeling of a Porch Party. The salsa flavors range from Rockin’ Original, Gently Rockin’ (medium) and Off Your Rocker (hot!) Manufactured in Virginia Beach.

Their local display includes so much more…honey, barbeque sauce, coffee, tea, pasta, popcorn and peanuts, oh my!

After running around to the grocery stores all week, I like to take a break on weekends. On Saturdays I like to get up very early to visit the stores on the market. One of my favorite stores is Bread Craft bakery. I love their giant pecan sticky buns and cinnamon rolls (available only on Saturday!). In October they offer big soft Bavarian pretzels. The bakery’s mantra is “We see bread differently…our bread is fresh and local…the flavors invade your taste buds as the aroma adds to the experience.”

But bread is not made for weekends alone. During the week I visit Tinnells Finer Foods. They offer a bountiful selection of Bread Craft breads. Tinnells offers lots more so it is convenient to pick up cheese, butter, pimiento cheese and deli salads to spread on my bread.

It is encouraging to see our grocery stores adding more foods made in Virginia so that we can live local!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.