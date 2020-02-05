× Expand Rebecca Jackson Guinness Chocolate Cake

For me, a chocolate cake is a cause for celebration. This chocolate Guinness cake is simple, yet deeply pleasurable and ably earned its place as a stand-alone treat. Topped with swirling clouds of cream cheese frosting, it satisfies a sweet tooth, yet is not overly, cloyingly sweet. The Guinness beer adds an element of mystery, hoppy and just a hint of bitter, but not overpowering. This is a lovely cake, elegant in its simplicity. It's easy and quick to prepare.

I ate a slice of it for breakfast, not particularly a healthy bite, but very satisfying and a bit sinful.

For Cake:

1 cup Guinness Stout

1 stick, 2 tablespoons butter

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

2 cups sugar

¾ cup sour cream

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

2½ teaspoons baking soda

For Frosting:

1¼ cup confectioner’s sugar

1 package cream cheese

½ cup heavy cream

For the cake, heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a nine-inch Springform pan and line with parchment paper. In a large saucepan, combine 1 cup of Guinness Stout and 1 stick and 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Place over medium low heat until butter melts, then remove from heat. Add ¾ cup of unsweetened cocoa and 2 cups of sugar and whisk to blend.

In a small bowl, combine ¾ cup of sour cream, 2 large eggs, mix well and add to the Guinness mixture. Add 2 cups of all-purpose flour and 2 ½ teaspoons of baking soda and whisk again until smooth. Pour into the buttered pan and bake until risen and firm, 45 minutes to one hour. Watch closely the last 15 minutes to prevent over-baking. Cake should spring back to the touch when done. Place on a wire rack and cool completely in pan.

For the topping, blend 1 ¼ cups of confectioner's sugar with a package of cream cheese until smooth and spreadable; beat in ½ cup of heavy cream.

Remove cake from pan and place on a platter or cake stand. Ice top of cake only, so it looks like a frothy pint of Guinness in an Irish pub.

Hint—a few sprinkles of Bailey's Irish Cream in the frosting does wonders.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.