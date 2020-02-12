Valentine’s Day Happy Hour

× Expand Becky Ellis Valentine's Lobster Appetizer

I love Valentine’s Day, but no matter how much I try to plan ahead, I always seem to be getting ready for the special day at the last minute. I leave dinner up to my husband and hope he makes only one thing…reservations! For our happy hour before dinner, I am making these lovely puff pastry hearts, lobster toasts and a sparkly cocktail for me. I’ll have a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon for my Valentine since he is not a fan of sweet cocktails even on the Sweetest Day.

Tarragon Lobster Toasts

Recipe adapted from the epicurious.com Lobster Toasts with Avocado and Espelette Pepper recipe.

Makes 24 appetizer toasts

Kosher salt

One (1 1/2-pound) live lobster or 8 ounces pre-cooked lobster meat

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

1 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon finely chopped tarragon, plus more (for sprinkling)

1 teaspoon finely chopped chives

Six (1/2-inch thick) slices brioche (4 ounces), crusts removed

Thin slices cherry tomato for garnish

If using live lobster, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and prepare a large bowl of ice water. Add lobster to boiling water, cover, and cook for 9 minutes, until shell is bright red all over. Drain and transfer lobster to ice water to cool. Remove meat from claws, knuckles, and tail; pat lobster meat dry with paper towels and cut into 1/4" pieces.

Combine mayonnaise, crème fraiche, 1 tsp. lemon juice, lemon zest, 1 tsp. tarragon, and chives in a medium bowl. Fold in lobster meat and season with salt. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut brioche into twenty-four 1 1/2" squares. Toast on rimmed baking sheet until lightly browned and dry, about 12 minutes. If needed, turn toasts over and toast on other side. Place toasts on serving plate. Top toasts with lobster salad. Garnish with finely chopped tarragon and cherry tomato slices. Serve immediately.

Raspberry Brie Puff Pastry Hearts

Becky Ellis Valentine's Raspberry Brie Puff Pastry Hearts and Raspberry Peach Valentine Sparkler

Makes 8 puff pastry hearts

1 sheet Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry, thawed

8 – ½” rectangles Brie

4 teaspoons seedless raspberry jam

Egg wash: 1 egg mixed with 1 teaspoon water

Spray cooking sheet lightly with vegetable oil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place puff pastry on lightly floured board and roll out gently with rolling pin just to even out the pastry.

Cut out 16 hearts with 2” heart shaped cookie cutter. Place 8 heart shapes on baking sheet. Lightly brush egg wash around the sides of each heart. Place ½ teaspoon raspberry jam on each heart. Place ½” rectangle Brie on top of raspberry jam on each heart. Place a puff pastry heart on top of Brie. Press down on sides of hearts to seal the top and bottom hearts. Gently prick top of each heart a couple of times with a fork. Brush hearts with egg wash. Place hearts in freezer for 15 minutes.

Remove hearts from freezer and d bake hearts for 10-12 minutes in 400 degree Fahrenheit oven, or until the bottom and tops are evenly browned. Watch carefully so they don’t burn. Don’t worry if some of the jam and Brie oozes out of the hearts. Serve warm.

Raspberry Peach Valentine Sparkler

Makes 2 cocktails

Mix 1 tablespoon cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon sugar on a small plate.

Pour a little simple syrup on a small plate and dip the rim of a champagne glass in the simple syrup to coat the rim. Dip and swirl the rim of the flute in the cocoa powder/sugar mixture to coat the rim.

Place ½ ounce Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach Liquor in a champagne flute. Fill the flute with Rosé champagne or sparkling wine. (I like Mionetto Rosé Prosecco for this cocktail.) Add some small ice cubes to keep the cocktail icy cold. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.