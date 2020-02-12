Renovation Alliance seeks Auction Items

× Expand Student workers helped repair this home in Roanoke last year.

The Roanoke Renovation Alliance – which does critical home repairs and renovations for local low-income homeowners, often disabled, elderly, veterans of the armed forces, and living with multiple generations in the home – is looking for silent auction items. These donations will be used in a fundraiser March 13, 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Renovation Alliance is at 530 8th Street Roanoke.

Tickets for the auction can be purchased at Renovation Alliance or at Eventbrite. They are $25 for adults, $12 ages 6-18, children 5 and under are free.

Those with items to donate should email Lindsey McKinnon at lindsay@renovateall.org.

Executive Director Ellie Rigby says, “RA was founded in 1999 and in its first year repaired four homes. Now we average over 350 repairs to 125 homes per year across the Roanoke Valley. We have a staff of two full-time, three part-time, and more than 1,000 volunteers annually. They provide the repairs with an assist from paid contractors. The Alliance is funded through various grants, foundations, sponsorships and donations.”

The Alliance has been re-named three times, originally being "Christmas in April," which became "Rebuilding Together," which became "Renovation Alliance."

