Henry Street Festival Celebrates 30 Years

Hosted by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the festival features gospel performances, a step show and live concerts by bands, including Spectrum Band and Plunky & Oneness. Advance tickets are available for $25, as well as day of tickets for $30.

Kit Kelso, a committee member for the Henry Street Heritage Festival, said an event of this magnitude would not be possible to create without the help of copious volunteers.

“This special and unique festival celebrates the African American cultural experience while keeping the legacy of Henry Street alive,” says Kelso. “In its heyday, Henry Street was the commercial and social hub of the Roanoke black community before it fell under the control of urban renewal.”

Originally, the festival was held on Henry Street, but as it grew in recognition the venue became too small to hold at the original location, Kelso said.

“Although met with some resentment for moving the festival outside the community where it began, the move proved the best way to continue the festival’s growing popularity and need for space,” said Kelso.

Kelso says over the years the festival has occasionally been postponed or moved to an indoor location due to weather, including hurricanes.

“Our goal is to bring the very best in local and national entertainment, soul food, helpful information, arts and crafts and festive vibe like no other in the city or region,” says Kelso. “Our efforts and passion to put on the festival year after year have not been ‘dampened’ and continues to grow even stronger.”

