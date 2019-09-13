Traditional Hits Highlight MMT 2020 Season

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Print × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Print × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Print Prev Next

Mill Mountain Theatre’s 2020 season will feature a full 12 productions including classics like Cabaret and Holiday Inn. MMT, the largest equity theater in the region, will have three equity productions, five children’s shows, two “fringe” productions and two concerts.

Tickets are available at the box office 540-342-5740 or at www.millmountain.org.

The season kicks on the main Trinkle Stage with “Dreamgirls,” which follows the girl group The Dreamettes, an all-girl Motown group from Chicago with music by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger, and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen.

Coming Sept. 23-Oct. 4 is “The Diary of Anne Frank,” the classic story of a young Dutch girl hiding from the Nazis during World War II. The equity season wraps up with “Holiday Inn,” an American favorite for decades because of Irving Berlin’s songs and some fierce tapdancing.

The Fringe Theatre’s headliner is “Cabaret” June 25-July 5, a story set in a 1920s Berlin nightclub and featuring cabaret signer Sally Bowles, taking a look at the vibrant underbelly of one of the world’s most open cities at the time. It is followed by “The Cake” November 5-8, which follows a contemporary political drama about traditional marriage vs. individual freedom.

The Young Adult portion of the season features “Cinderella” July 29-Aug. 9, “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” on tour of the Roanoke Valley May 30-July 3, “Write Stuff” featuring young playwrights Feb. 22, “Treasure Island: The New Musical” on the Waldron State May 2-9 and “Peter and Wendy” on the Waldron Stage Oct. 10-18.

The Musical Series highlights the “Golden Age of Broadway” May 22-23 and “Music of the Crooners” Aug. 21-22, both on the Trinkle Stage.

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).