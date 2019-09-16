SML Celebrates Another Wine Festival

× Expand Courtesy of the SML Wine Festival

An estimated 11,000 wine enthusiasts from throughout the region will come to Smith Mountain Lake on September 28-29 to peruse the booths of 30 wineries as well as craft and food vendors during the lake's annual wine festival at Crazy Horse Marina (400 Crazy Horse Drive, off Scruggs Road).

In addition to wines and live music with plenty of room for dancing, the event will showcase the works of quality artisans. Times is 11a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival takes place outdoors, rain or shine. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and a photo ID. Virginia law requires a check of ID regardless of age. Leave coolers and pets at home. Parking is free.

“I love the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival because it's a great day to meet up with friends and make new ones while sipping some great wine,” says lake resident and wine aficionado Betsy Haynes.

Mike DeGiorgi, a musician and lake resident, echoed Haynes' enthusiasm for the event, which first took place in 1989 on the grounds of the Manor at Taylor's Store near Burnt Chimney.

“I like the large crowds coming to our lake and all the vibe that gets created from all the tastings, music, food and mingling,” DeGiorgi says.

“I like the atmosphere and variety of wines to try,” adds Beth Stephens, a Roanoke resident and another festival regular.

“I like the amazing variety in Virginia wines, the music, the little booths with wine-related goodies and seeing so many SML friends there. It is especially nice when the venue is on the lake, as with Bernard's Landing and Crazy Horse. It's such fun to boat up to the festival and carry home the cases of wine in the bow!” says Sue Coryell, Smith Mountain Lake resident.

Over the past 30 years, the wine fest has grown from a relatively intimate gathering into the lake's largest and most popular event. The Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce took over the festival in 1992, and moved it to Bernard's Landing, where it outgrew the venue, then to LakeWatch Plantation. In 2016, the 50th anniversary of the lake, the festival found a new home at Crazy horse Marina, where patrons can arrive by car or boat. Proceeds are used to grow and develop tourism and business in the lake region.

Tickets at the gate cost $36 for tasters, $16 for non-tasters. For more information and to purchase tickets prior to the event ($26 for tasters), call the Chamber of Commerce at 540-721-1203.

