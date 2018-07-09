Herbs: The Playful Plants

× 1 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 2 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 3 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 4 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 5 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 6 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 7 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis × 8 of 8 Expand Becky Ellis Prev Next

Gardens have a magical way of making us happy. Plants exude happiness through their brilliantly colorful flowers, enticing fragrance and tantalizing textures. Which plants exemplify the happiest of the happy? Herbs, of course! It’s fun to watch them dance around the garden inviting us to engage in their cheerful world.

In the herb garden, rosemary takes center stage. It is such a happy plant that songs have been written about it. “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme” are iconic lyrics. Chances are you know at least one lady named Rosemary. Why so much love for rosemary? Becky Balzer with Townside Gardens knows the secret – “rosemary for remembrance.” She always tucks a sprig or two of rosemary into the bridal bouquets she creates. Rosemary is by far one of the most popular herbs sold at Townside Gardens on Franklin Road.

Herbs are even happier when they are paired with other foods to make perky flavor combinations. Rosemary loves to pair with nuts of all sorts, especially almonds and cashews. The lemony pine essence of rosemary with the heat of a little cayenne pepper gives these jumbo cashews a punch of fabulous flavor. Make an extra batch as a treat for yourself – you’ll be glad you did.

Lime, Rosemary And Thyme Roasted Jumbo Cashews

Easy peasey recipe – mix and bake all in one pan!

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound salted jumbo cashews

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, chopped

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Zest of ½ lime

Juice of ½ lime

Pour olive oil on rimmed cookie sheet. Spread cashews over oil. Sprinkle rosemary, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt and brown sugar over cashews. Stir to coat the cashews with the oil, herbs and spices. Sprinkle cashews with lime zest and juice. Stir to coat the cashews with the lime.

Bake the cashews for 5 minutes. Remove pan from oven and stir the cashews. Return the pan to the oven and bake for 5 more minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Store in tightly sealed jars.

Plants that do not need much attention can make a busy gardener very happy. Mint is a joyful plant which spreads without a care through the garden. Walter’s Greenhouse is truly a happy place with so many varieties of mint – chocolate mint, Asian mint, spearmint, variegated pineapple mint and Kentucky Colonel mint which gives mint juleps their mystical mint flavor. Mint loves springy foods like peas and lamb. Make a refreshing mint butter by whipping 1 stick softened butter (8 tablespoons) with half cup chopped spearmint (pineapple mint is a good choice too) and 1 teaspoon lemon juice with an electric mixer. Roll into a log and wrap in waxed paper then in plastic wrap. The butter can be frozen and then sliced to lay on top of peas, asparagus, lamb and roasted vegetables.

Evelyn Elwell owns Walter’s Greenhouse with her sister Janet Walter. She grew up with herbs so she knows each plants name like they are her children. Walters has a spectacular array of herbs including 12 varieties of basil. Basil radiates happiness especially when it pairs with a juicy red ripe summer tomato. What better place for the two to meet than a chilled bowl of festive gazpacho. This recipe for gazpacho is a spin on the traditional soup celebrating the Red Snapper cocktail. The Red Snapper is gins’ answer to the Bloody Mary which was super popular back in the 1920’s. The juniper in the gin adds another layer of botanical flavor to this cold soup. (You can omit the gin in this recipe if you so desire.) I like to garnish gazpacho with lime basil from Walter’s with its bright green leaves and lovely citrus fragrance. Loveage, with its celery flavor is another fun garnish for Red Snapper cocktails. Its stalks can get large enough to use as straws.

Red Snapper Gazpacho

Place small mason jars and appetizer spoons in the freezer to chill for service.

1 tomato, cored and chopped

½ cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped

14.5 ounce can petite diced tomatoes

2 stalks celery, chopped

½ red bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

4 chives, snipped

8 fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon wasabi paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup Gin

1 slice white bread with crust

Garnishes: celery sticks, crisp peppered bacon, fresh lime basil and chives, shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay Seasoning, pimiento stuffed olives

Place tomato, cucumber and petite diced tomatoes in a blender container. Cover tightly and blend until ingredients are pureed. Add celery and red bell pepper and blend. Add parsley, chives, basil, salt, wasabi paste, Worcestershire sauce and gin. Blend until pureed. Add bread and blend until the soup is mixed very well. Serve in small chilled mason jars garnished with: celery sticks, crisp peppered bacon, fresh lime basil and chives, shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay Seasoning, pimiento stuffed olives.

Herbs have a special way of bringing people together. Gardeners that love herbs love to share them. Recently David Peterson, a neighbor and fellow herb enthusiast, invited me to visit his garden. He shared some horseradish roots with me that I planted in my garden. This large perennial herb has luscious green leaves with bulbous roots. I can’t wait to pickle my own horseradish. Pickled horseradish is delicious combined with softened butter, lemon zest, chopped chives and salt and pepper to spread over grilled steaks this summer. I’ll save y’all a jar!

Townside Gardens

3614 Franklin Road

Roanoke, Virginia 24014

540-344-7025

Walter’s Greenhouse

1356 Cooper’s Cove Road

Hardy, VA 24101

540-427-3578

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.