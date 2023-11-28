Historic Preservation Efforts Happening For Evans House

× 1 of 5 Expand Shawn Nowlin Those fighting to preserve the Evans House represent various ages and backgrounds. × 2 of 5 Expand Shawn Nowlin Historic preservation at heart of Evans House. × 3 of 5 Expand Shawn Nowlin Signs, messages and posters created by preservation supporters.FIVE – Many, like this longtime Roanoke resident, are fighting to preserve the historic Evans House. × 4 of 5 Expand Shawn Nowlin Advocates of preserving the Evans House, from left to right, Sylvia King, Susan Evans-Brown, Janice Buckner and Macie Johnson. × 5 of 5 Expand Shawn Nowlin Many, like this longtime Roanoke resident, are fighting to preserve the historic Evans House. Prev Next

For Sylvia King, strategically fighting for what you believe in while simultaneously making progress is one of the best feelings in the world.

King, who grew up during the Jim Crow era, says anything that she’s accomplished in life can be traced to what was instilled in her as a youth. Built in 1837, the Evans House, known also as the Caretaker’s House, played a vital role in her upbringing.

In addition to serving as a tavern, the house was also home to Washington Park’s caretaker and instrumental to countless efforts from Civil Rights icon Rev. R.R. Wilkinson.

Plans to tear down Evans House and rebuild a pool in its place were approved by Roanoke City Council earlier this year, but a pause has since been placed on the project. Two years ago, the Washington Park Pool near Lincoln Terrace Elementary School was demolished. As a result, it cannot be rebuilt in the same location because of a landfill underneath it.

Friends of Washington Park (FWP), a neighborhood group, was established to advocate for the preservation of the Evans House and park. Several organization rallies have occurred this year. FWP members strongly believe that new facilities can be brought to the community while also preserving the home.

“We are deeply concerned that Roanoke lacks a true comprehension of what this house means to so many. If that was the case, Washington Park would be much better,” King said. “When a recreational center was not an option for me as a child, this area made that afterthought become a reality. This home absolutely deserves to be preserved.”

In a publicly released statement, the Director of Roanoke Parks & Rec. Michael Clark said, “We are currently in the contracting phase of pool design and development for Washington Park. As directed by City Council, we’ve halted demolition of the house while design of the pool progresses to the point of determining whether or not the design necessitates removal of the house. We will soon have a better sense of a timeline and next steps for the park as a whole.”

If individuals are interested in signing a petition to preserve the house, they are encouraged to reach out to Brenda Allen via email, brownfox04@gmail.com.