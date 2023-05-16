Hogs and Kisses

Roanoke County's Cloud Nine farm recently celebrated some pretty cute piggy nuptials (yes, you read that right!).

× Expand Courtesy of Beth Fulp. Dr. Steven Pasternak and the bride, Darla.

A runaway groom, Perry managed to squeeze through the farm gate just before time to kiss the bride on Saturday evening.

“He’s getting cold hooves,” shouted Dr. Steven Pasternak. “Come back!”

With his wife Cindy Carney-Pasternak, Dr. Pasternak owns Roanoke County’s Cloud Nine farm, where Perry, a black pot-bellied pig, lives with his one true love, a pink pot-bellied pig named Darla.

Perry, who’s prone to anxiety, ran to the far end of the pasture and promptly hid in tall grass. He had no intention of returning to the pen where about a hundred well-wishers gathered for the pig wedding. Perry refused to come out, even when a handler tempted him with a can of much-beloved cheeseballs.

Dr. Pasternak, dressed in a pope costume he purchased off Amazon for his role as wedding officiant, wasn’t about to let Perry off the hook. “By the power invested in me by the Kingdom of Oz, you are husband and wife,” he said while the crowd threw handfuls of Froot Loops, which are Darla’s favorite snack, in lieu of rice.

A Love Story

The Pasternaks adopted Perry as a wee piglet from Harmony Farm Sanctuary, a Fincastle rescue for farm animals.

“Perry was very lucky because we are saps and we spend more money on our animals than you do on the college educations for your kids,” Dr. Pasternak told the wedding guests. “Perry saw that and really gave us the eye.”

Perry, who’s about seven years old, is a country pig. “He likes the simple life,” Dr. Pasternak explained.

Thirteen-year-old Darla, on the other hand, had a more refined beginning. Her original human reportedly had her shipped from a breeder in Texas to Roanoke on an airplane.

“She was very well bred and very high society,” explained Dr. Pasternak. “Darla moved into Roanoke City and took it by storm. She played bridge in South Roanoke with the Offermans.”

After several years, Darla’s human had to move and couldn’t bring her pet along.

Robin Barnhill, who lives in the Southwest quadrant to the city, offered to take in the pig. She set up a pen and an Igloo dog house for her new tenant.

Getting Darla to her new home proved to be a problem, though. Darla was and is a big pig. “I would say she was around 200 pounds,” Barnhill said.

For the move, Barnhill set a giant dog crate on top of a ramp. Once Darla was safely inside, she planned, with the help of her friends, to pull the crate down the ramp and into her Isuzu Rodeo.

Only Barnhill couldn’t coax Darla into the crate and it was getting dark. “We came up with the idea of getting her a beer,” Barnhill said.

Darla drank some beer, but that didn’t make her any more interested in getting in the crate. Barnhill and company called it quits for the night.

The next day, they returned. This time Darla refused to drink any beer. “She’d learned her lesson,” Barnhill said.

Happily, when Barnhill threw some Froot Loops inside the crate, Darla waddled after them. “We quickly closed the door,” she said.

About then, according to Barnhill, a workman, who was there to do a repair on the house, came around the corner. He asked what they were trying to do with a pig in the crate.

Barnhill told him and he lifted it into the rodeo like it held nothing heavier than a kitten. “We were very thankful,” Barnhill said.

Living in Barnhill’s backyard, Darla became a bit of a celebrity. “My neighbors loved her,” she said. “When they had company, they’d bring the kids to go see Darla. She’d shake hands and sit on command and things like that.”

As much as Barnhill enjoyed the company, she thought Darla might be happier on a farm. Barnhill arranged for her friends, the Pasternaks, to make her part of the crew at Cloud Nine.

The timing couldn’t have been better. The same week they planned the move for Darla, Barnhill received a written warning that pigs weren’t allowed in the city.

This time, moving Darla proved to be fairly simple. She went into the crate on her own. “This time she seemed to enjoy the ride,” Barnhill said.

Susan Shirley, a longtime friend to both Barnhill and Darla, was there the day Perry first laid eyes on the sow.

“Perry was lonely,” said Shirley, who lives in Roanoke. “When he saw Darla, he actually chortled.”

For her part, Darla quickly acclimated to life on the farm. Carney-Pasternak believes that’s because of Perry. “They liked each other a lot.”

Dr. Pasternak put it this way. “When Perry saw Darla, his tail went straight out.”

Carney-Pasternak grew so fond of the pigs, she wrote a children’s book about them. Like all good fairytales, the book ends with a marriage.

“I guess I talked about it to some of my friends, and they took it very seriously,” Carney-Pasternak says. “They said, ‘Let’s plan this wedding.’”

× Expand Tim Martin Perry, a black pot-bellied pig, and one true love Darla, a pink pot-bellied pig were married on Roanoke County’s Cloud Nine farm.

Party of the Decade

Carney-Pasternak is founder and co-chair of The Riverdale Farm Neighborhood Organization, which works to improve the quality of life for residents of an area that includes parts of Southeast Roanoke and Roanoke County. She’s well known in that part of Roanoke. Meanwhile, Dr. Pasternak is an emergency physician at LewisGale Medical Center.

The result is a wedding party attended by people of all walks of life. Singletons and families and retirees.

The wedding’s dress code was country casual. Guests showed up in everything from sundresses to shorts to one gentleman who sweated it out in a full on Kigurumi pig onesie.

Guests brought gift cards for Tractor Supply or made donations to the Franklin County Humane Society. Charlotte Rucker, age 10, gave a painting she made of the pigs wearing wedding finery.

The Pasternaks provided plastic pig noses for the guests to wear. At the photo booth, more pig props could be found, along with boas and pairs of giant sunglasses.