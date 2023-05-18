Friendship Participates in Healing Ceilings - A Partnership Between Taubman Museum & Carilion Clinic

Friendship, Taubman and Carilion Clinic come together with Healing Ceilings program.

× Expand Friendship

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, participated in Healing Ceilings, a partnership between the Taubman Museum and Carilion Clinic. This is the second year that Friendship has participated.

“Friendship residents have great joy when we do Healing Ceilings every year,” said Pat Walters, Activities Coordinator at Friendship’s Independent Living. “Our residents love to partner with local community organizations to feel a sense of connection.”

Studies have shown that art within the walls of hospitals can improve blood pressure, lower anxiety, and decrease pain medication intake or even length of stay of patients looking at the work. Many patients react well to depictions of natural scenes and calm waters.

In April, Friendship residents spent two days dedicated to painting ceiling tiles that were displayed last week at the Taubman. They will now be placed around Carilion Clinic, including their Children’s, Oncology, and Cardiology facilities.

“The residents look forward to seeing the staff members and their artwork exhibited at the Taubman,” said Walters. “Laura Moats, Community Access & Engagement & Volunteer Assistant Manager at the Taubman Museum, and her team do a great job collaborating on ways we can be involved and give back.”

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services, as well as specialized rehab and therapy to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site physician clinic and pharmacy, and Bistro ’66, its dining venue that is open seven days a week. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.