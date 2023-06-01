Hollins University Establishes HOPE for Students with Financial Need

HOPE helps young women in the Roanoke area with financial need to complete a degree with no tuition debt.

Hollins University is spotlighting a scholarship initiative that prioritizes lifting the burden of private college tuition for students with financial need.

Designed for students living in the greater Roanoke Valley region, the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) scholar program specifically supports young women who wish to pursue a college degree at Hollins with zero tuition debt.

“HOPE makes a college education affordable for young women regardless of their ability to pay and supports them in taking the next step toward achieving their academic and professional goals,” said Ashley Browning, vice president for enrollment management at Hollins.

Under HOPE, any young woman admitted to Hollins as a first-year student who resides within 40 miles of campus is invited to apply. Students whose families have a household adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less will receive priority when HOPE funds are awarded.

“The cost of tuition is fully covered for HOPE scholars for all four years, including any year-over-year tuition increases,” Browning explained.

The HOPE scholar program is intended to enhance the already vibrant community of Hollins students from the local area. “Nearly 12% of our student body hails from the greater Roanoke Valley,” Browning said. “Roughly two-thirds of those students commute, and one-third are in residence.”

Browning emphasized that a local student whose family’s household adjusted gross income exceeds $50,000 can still qualify for generous financial assistance at Hollins. “We award over $29 million annually in scholarships and financial aid above and beyond the HOPE program. All first-year, full-time students admitted to Hollins are guaranteed $24,000 annually in academic merit scholarships. And local students benefit from many types of financial support beyond HOPE, including endowed scholarships specifically for students hailing from our home region.”

The establishment of HOPE was announced prior to the 2022-23 academic year and more than 30 local students in this year’s incoming class are benefiting from the program. Hollins is preparing to welcome its second cohort of HOPE students this fall; over 60 new and returning students will be HOPE scholars in 2023-24.

Madeline Aliff, director of admission and recruitment operations at Hollins, was part of the process of creating and administering the HOPE scholarship. She said her favorite aspect of the program “has been the opportunity to watch students achieve something they didn’t think was possible. There’s this awakening inside of them, and I’ve been able to see that spark light and grow. Maybe college wasn’t a possibility for these students. Maybe it wasn’t realistic for the students to think about even going to college because they’re first generation or they have a limited income. It is so rewarding to see them have this opportunity and to help them grasp that dream.”