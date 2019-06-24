How Easy Is That? Thai Noodle Bowl

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Noodles, slurpy and tangy with whatever sauce they're swimming in, are comfort food in myriad cultures, from the curry shops of London to the streets of Bangkok. During World War II, Thailand suffered a rice shortage, which prompted the prime minister of the time to promote noodles as a means of stretching the rice grain. The government told citizens that by eating noodles, and the country's signature dish, Pad Thai (a combo of noodles, egg, veggies and/or meat), they were helping the nation, as well as promoting unity and a sense of national identity across the county.

Most of us have a stash of pasta in our pantries, and by keeping a few Asian staples in the kitchen, we can easily re-create a taste of Thai without running down the road for takeout. Asian noodle bowls have become quite popular in this country because they are relatively inexpensive, easy to prepare and the addition of herbs, hot peppers and a little sesame oil and soy sauce endow them with an exotic taste that elevates noodles over mac and cheese or mashed potatoes.

20 Minute Spicy Thai Noodle Bowls

Serve these next to a slab of grilled salmon or breast of chicken and you'll have people talking!

1 carrot

2 peeled cloves of garlic

1/3 cup cilantro

1 green onion

½ cup peanuts, dry roasted (salted okay)

½ red or yellow bell pepper

Pulse all of these in a food processor until they are shredded into tiny bits.

Sauce:

2 Tablespoons honey

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

5 Tablespoons soy sauce

½ teaspoon (or more, to taste) Sriracha sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil

¼ cup vegetable oil

Mix together and set aside.

1 pound spaghetti, linguini, or other pasta, cooked al dente, but not mushy, drained

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 Tablespoons sesame seeds

Combine sauce and shredded veggies, mix with pasta and sprinkle with red pepper flakes and sesame seeds to finish. May be served warmed or at room temperature.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.